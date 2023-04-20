The TEFL Org Joins edX Partner Network with Launch of Professional Certificate Program on Teaching English as a Second Language

New program will create opportunity for edX learners to earn qualification to teach English abroad

LANHAM, Md. and INVERNESS, Scotland, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TEFL Org, one of the leading and most accredited TEFL course providers for those looking to teach English as a Second Language, today announced a new partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). The TEFL Org will offer a new professional certificate program on edX.org to give aspiring globetrotters the certification needed to help fill the 100,000 positions for English teachers abroad that open each year.

The TEFL Org's professional certificate program, entitled Teaching English as a Foreign Language, will be composed of five courses, covering 120 hours of learning and ultimately culminating in the opportunity to earn a certificate from TEFL. This certification is internationally recognized and respected for preparing learners with no previous experience to become impactful English teachers. These new offerings add to edX's catalog of more than 4,000 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees. edX's catalog also features a robust set of affordable and accessible online offerings for learners looking to pursue a career in education—from alternative credentials to fully online degrees.

"Since opening in 2008, TEFL has trained over 185,000 English as a Second Language instructors. We're thrilled to launch this new partnership with edX with a professional certificate program that will further expand access to our high-quality content and learning experience," said Andy Healy, managing director of The TEFL Org. "We look forward to continuing to prepare more learners for the fulfilling and empowering experience of teaching English abroad."

Professional certificate programs on edX are designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. Learners who complete a professional certificate program on edX will earn a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills. Today, there are thousands of schools and other education centers in countries like China and Mexico seeking English speakers that can help support ongoing efforts to teach the language to millions of their citizens.

"The edX community is passionate about the transformative power of teaching and learning. Coming together with The TEFL Org to offer edX learners an opportunity to become teachers themselves is incredibly exciting," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "We look forward to providing edX learners with the ability to gain a valuable certification with The TEFL Org and to go on and create a positive impact in the lives of those they teach."

The TEFL Org expects to launch the professional certificate program on edX.org by May.

About The TEFL Org

The TEFL Org offer a range of internationally recognized TEFL certification courses to equip learners worldwide to teach English as a second language. With a team and teaching staff who have years of practice in ESL teaching and teacher training, The TEFL Org have first-hand experience in teaching English as a foreign language in a range of settings both online and overseas. This knowledge and support means that learners receive the highest quality and standard of training so they have the skills and confidence to stand up in a classroom and deliver fun and engaging English language lessons. The TEFL Org, a 2022 Queen's Award for Enterprise winner, is a market leader in its sector, providing internationally recognized qualifications to more than 185,000 teachers who have gone on to find employment across the globe. The organization provides a range of flexible classroom, virtual and online courses, ranging from 20 hours to 230 hours.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org

