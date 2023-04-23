Senate Adopts Resolution that Honors the Osteopathic Profession

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA), which proudly serves more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, applauds the United States Senate for adopting Senate Resolution 162, and recognized osteopathic medicine.

Introduced by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and sponsored by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the resolution was unanimous.

"I am proud to lead this bipartisan resolution and honor the countless contributions DOs, as well as schools of osteopathic medicine, have made to ensure Americans of all backgrounds have access to quality healthcare," said Sen. Manchin.

The osteopathic community celebrates every April as an annual observance dedicated to spotlighting the osteopathic medical profession and raising awareness about the distinctiveness of osteopathic medicine. The event brings together nearly 142,000 DOs and more than 36,000 osteopathic medical students from across the country to celebrate and share the unique approach DOs bring to health care.

"For the second year in a row, we are thrilled that our nation's leaders have unanimously voted to recognize NOM Week," said Ernest R. Gelb, DO, FACOFP, president of the AOA. "This resolution acknowledges the vitally important role DOs play in the lives of their patients, as well as the impact of the profession in helping shape the future of medicine."

The resolution recognizes the "whole-person, patient-centric" approach DOs provide, as well as the critical impact of the profession's frontline caregivers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The AOA extends heartfelt thanks to members of the U.S. Senate for honoring the contributions of osteopathic physicians and enthusiastically supporting our NOM Week observance," said Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, interim CEO of the AOA. "It's wonderful to know how much our nation's policymakers value the osteopathic profession and the whole-person approach DOs bring to medicine."

