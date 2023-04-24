America's largest bubble tea brand launches in-game integration with Pokemon Go and turns 350+ locations into PokéStops and Gyms across the country.

NEW YORK CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, announces a year-long partnership with Niantic and Pokémon GO , which will see 350+ bubble tea shops turned into Gyms and PokéStops in the popular mobile game. Beginning May 2, 2023, Trainers can visit any Kung Fu Tea location across the country and collect in-game items while they fuel up with delicious boba.

Kung Fu Tea announces partnership with Niantic and Pokémon GO!

In addition to the in-game integration, Kung Fu Tea will be celebrating this partnership with limited-time commemorative Pokémon GO cups featuring emblems from the game's Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor to further offer customers a unique way to immerse themselves in the game. Whether out running errands around town or exploring a new city, stop by local Kung Fu Tea PokéStops and Gyms to restock on much needed supplies, participate in raids, and, of course, grab some bubble tea with friends.

"We are so excited for this collaboration with Niantic and Pokémon GO! Pokémon GO revolutionized the world of interactive mobile games, and Kung Fu Tea has been a proponent of community engagement and innovation in the bubble tea sphere for the past 13 years. It's only fitting that they come together and create bigger hubs for all Trainers to fuel up and connect with others both online and off," said Kung Fu Tea Marketing Manager Matthew Poveromo.

