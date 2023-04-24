New Era Cap Welcomes 2023 NFL Draft Class With New Collection

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap for the National Football League, is ready to welcome the 2023 NFL Draft Class with a new collection of caps and apparel.

Fans will have the opportunity to wear the same styles as their favorite team's draft pick with caps that include the iconic 59FIFTY. The look is completed with an assortment of team apparel including short-sleeve t-shirts in men's and women's styles along with a hoodie sweatshirt.

The 2023 NFL Draft Collection Headwear :

The official On-Stage Cap of the NFL Draft features each team's name boldly displayed on the front of a stone-colored cap. The team's primary logo is blended into its nickname with raised embroidery, complemented with a team-color visor. A team-color NFL Shield is embroidered on the right side of the cap with the primary team logo embroidered and centered on the back. The cap is available in five profiles – 59FIFTY, Low Profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY and 9FORTY. Similarly designed caps that are draped in official team colors are also available in New Era's 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY and 9FORTY profiles.

The 2023 NFL Draft Collection Apparel :

The Women's Tee comes in stone or team color with a screen print circular graphic surrounding an embroidered team logo on the center of the chest.

The Men's Tee is also available in stone or team color. The center-chest screen print and embroidered applique shows the team's nickname and cropped primary logo with the team's primary logo shown in full screen printed at the nape of the back of the shirt.

The Men's Hoodie features a stone-colored body with an embroidered patch team helmet, satin stitch embroidered team name,and raised embroidered incorporation date. The hoodie also features the team name in a self-fabric applique with an embroidered tack-down outline down the left sleeve.

"Draft Day is a special moment, not only for the athletes but for their families, friends, teammates and fans who have been part of the journey," said Tim Shanahan, Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "Built for the bright lights on the stage of the NFL Draft, we designed this collection so that everyone – the athletes who get their names called, the families who stand by their side and the fans welcoming a new star to their team – can celebrate what the future holds with style and flair."

To view the collection, fans should visit neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

