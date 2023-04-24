Nord Security at the RSA Conference: Presenting solutions for a passwordless future and accessible cybersecurity for SMEs

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Security , a leading cybersecurity company and creator of NordVPN , is participating in the RSA Conference in San Francisco on April 24-27. The company will present recent developments for its other products, NordPass and NordLayer , that lay the foundations for a passwordless future and allow to provide a stress-free and accessible way to secure network to all businesses, including the most vulnerable ones, namely small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"While passwords are still relevant and will continue to stay with us for quite some time, progressive companies have started adopting new online authentication technologies, such as passkeys, to limit the human element in cybersecurity. Our research shows that internet users, be they regular internet users , CEOs , or employees of large companies, continuously demonstrate poor password habits, which is one of the reasons for an increase in cybercrimes," says Marija Gecaite, head of sales at NordPass .

NordPass has already joined the FIDO Alliance and delivered its first passwordless solution to support this digital authentication revolution. Just recently, NordPass announced that individual and business users are now able to store and manage passkeys from various websites in NordPass, and use them to access apps and websites.

Nevertheless, weak passwords do not represent the entire scope of businesses' cybersecurity issues. While cybersecurity solutions have become necessary, most SMEs need even more financial and human resources to ensure adequate cybersecurity. With changing working patterns, the risk of threats increases substantially.

"The latest trends show that 53% of the workforce in the US at least partially works remotely. In addition, new ways of working, like workations, global teams, and nomad employees, have become a cybersecurity and organizational nightmare, especially for SMEs. Even the US, which ranks third in the Global Remote Work Index , is too far down in terms of cybersecurity performance (19th). This is why new, easy-to-implement, and accessible solutions are already needed," says Andrius Buinovskis, head of product at NordLayer .

Participants of the conference are welcome to visit the Nord Security stand at the RSA Conference on 24-27 April in the North Hall (N-5150) of the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

ABOUT NORD SECURITY

Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world's most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , and the business VPN/SASE solution NordLayer .

View original content:

SOURCE NordVPN