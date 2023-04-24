Previse Solutions to Showcase Groundbreaking AI-Powered Contact Center Platform at Call and Contact Center Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Previse Solutions, a leading provider of advanced customer support solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Call and Contact Center Expo, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 26th to 27th, 2023. The company will be showcasing its cutting-edge AI-powered contact center platform, OmniDesk™, at booth 9022.

OmniDesk - AI-Powered Contact Center Platform

OmniDesk (www.myomnidesk.com) is a state-of-the-art contact center platform designed to streamline customer interactions and enhance agent efficiency. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, OmniDesk empowers businesses to deliver seamless customer experiences across multiple channels, including voice, chat, email, and social media. This powerful tool helps businesses increase customer satisfaction, reduce wait times, and drive revenue growth.

Visitors to booth 9022 will have the opportunity to experience live demos of the OmniDesk platform and witness firsthand how it can revolutionize their contact center operations. Previse Solutions' team of experts will be available to discuss the platform's features, benefits, and integration capabilities, as well as answer any questions attendees may have.

To schedule a private meeting or demo with Srilesh Rajagopalan, the company's VP of Customer Success, please contact him at Srilesh.Raj@previseit.com. Srilesh will be happy to discuss how OmniDesk can be tailored to fit your specific business needs and help your organization excel in today's competitive customer support landscape.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover how Previse Solutions' OmniDesk can transform your contact center operations and enhance your customer support strategy. Visit booth 9022 at the Call and Contact Center Expo in Las Vegas on April 26th and 27th to learn more.

About Previse Solutions: Previse Solutions (www.previseit.com) is a leading provider of advanced customer support technologies that empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Previse Solutions has developed cutting-edge solutions, including the AI-powered OmniDesk platform, that help organizations streamline their contact center operations and drive business growth.

About The Call and Contact Center Expo: (https://www.callandcontactcenterexpo.us)This conference and exhibition showcase the latest advancements in customer contact and support, featuring expert speakers, interactive workshops, and an exhibit hall displaying cutting-edge products and solutions. Focusing on trends such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and omnichannel communication, the expo is a must-attend destination for those seeking to enhance their customer support strategies.

For more information, please visit www.previseit.com and www.myomnidesk.com.

