READY TO ROCK! PINK TACO TO OPEN IN NYC IN TIME FOR CINCO DE MAYO

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Taco , the tacos with attitude since '99, will open its most recent outpost in NYC's Times Square, where the local energy matches Pink Taco's rock music-fueled vibe. The new location is set to open at 7 Times Square on April 24th, 2023. Tequila saturated and back to the OG menu with down and dirty debauchery, this elevated taco spot returns to its born-in-Vegas, celebrated-in-LA mixture of food, drink, music and party.

With killer tacos comes an incredible design for the newest 10,500 sq. ft. location featuring seating for 300 across two floors. A delightful fusion of rustic and industrial vibes fills the space, with reclaimed barn wood alongside custom neon signs that bring Pink Taco's signature vibrant color palette alive. Energetic murals painted by Jason Ackerman of Soho Ink are placed throughout the restaurant, showcasing various traditional Mexican themes, including Día de los Muertos. Upon entering the expansive bar, guests are greeted by party-vibe lighting reflected in the large first-floor windows, which hits the skull-shaped disco ball, igniting the party atmosphere before reaching the table seatings. On the second floor, another bar awaits guests with high-top and cocktail seating along with a private dining room off to the side, closed off with sliding doors.

Pink Taco's menu always keeps it real with fresh ingredients prepared with passion to create an eclectic mix of traditional and modern Mexican dishes. This new opening also features the OG menu with the return of Pink Taco favorites such as:

Fried Lobster Tacos with chipotle mayo, mango-habañero salsa, avocado, cabbage slaw, on flour tortillas;

Coconut Shrimp Tacos served with red cabbage, orange chile salsa, mango-habañero salsa, and chipotle mayo served on corn tortilla

The Big Barbacoa Burrito, paired with Mexican rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, and topped with red chile sauce

The beverage program curates a cocktail menu to match the high-energy vibe of Pink Taco. Stiff Pink Taco favorites will be served such as The Frozen Strawberry, slushed and served in a Pineapple and the Espresso Tequila Martini made with El Jimador tequila, caffe espresso liqueur, and Disaronno Velvet. Additionally, a steady flow of tequila and mezcal spirits will be available on the menu for bottle service, shots or sips.

Expect a heavy emphasis on music with a state-of-the-art sound system and a rotation of DJs to keep the non-stop party feel going throughout the week and late into the night with this Times Square location rocking until a nightly 2 AM last call. The party continues in the daytime with day drinker aficionados welcomed to the party with happy hour offered Monday through Friday from 3PM – 7PM with frozen margaritas, beer and wine specials, plus select menu items from the food and taco menu.

Brunch is an important part of the New York social scene and Pink Taco's daily over-the-top, Hangover Brunch raises the bar. The menu features Pink Churro Pancakes; Mexican Bread Pudding French Toast; Breakfast Papas, made with beef barbacoa, breakfast potatoes, pickled jalapenos, Mexican crema, cotija cheese, avocado, and two over -easy eggs; and more. There will also be an excess of "hangover cures" like the Rainbow Mimosa Buckets and pitchers of Fiery and Spiked Agua Frescas.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Sunday – Saturday: 8AM– Last call at 2AM

Happy Hour (Monday – Friday): 3PM – 7PM

Daily Brunch: 8AM – 11AM

ADDRESS: 7 Times Square, New York, New York

RESERVATIONS: OpenTable via Monday, April 24th

About Pink Taco:

Pink Taco was founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton. First established at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the Pink Taco brand has since expanded with restaurants in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C. and Miami Beach, developing a cult-like following along the way. The restaurant's Mexican-inspired fare is rooted in its California heritage and takes an uncomplicated and innovative approach to LA-style street tacos using local and scratch-made ingredients. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com .

About Z Capital Partners:

Pink Taco is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. ( www.zcg.com ).

