WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WHEELING, W.Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.  Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $39.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.67, compared to $41.6 million and $0.68 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.  As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $42.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to $42.9 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2023


2022










(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share










Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)


$      42,301


$       0.71


$      42,851


$       0.70










Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses


(2,491)


(0.04)


(1,258)


(0.02)










Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)


$      39,810


$       0.67


$      41,593


$       0.68










(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 13.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
  • Total loan growth was 11.9% year-over-year and 7.0% annualized when compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
  • Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
  • WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth
  • Strong new commercial swap fee income, excluding fair market value adjustments, increased $1.7 million year-over-year
  • Controlled discretionary expenses, while continuing to make important long-term growth investments
  • WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its soundness, profitability, employee focus, and customer service as it continued to receive numerous national accolades the last few months

"WesBanco demonstrated the earnings power, capital, and liquidity to perform well during a quarter of industry volatility," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco.  "I am pleased with both the company's performance and our employees continued commitment to serving the needs of our customers and communities.  The recent naming of our company as One of America's Best Banks, and One of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our teams."

Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "We continued to effectively execute our strategic business plans, during the quarter, as evidenced by our solid loan growth across all markets, disciplined expense management, and excellent credit quality.  Our deposit granularity, as evidenced by our average deposit account size of $27,000, reflects the trust our customers have in our 153-year heritage as a community bank.  Our current loan to deposit ratio of 83% also provides us with ample lending capacity to support our customers as they grow."

Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the first quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams, as well as more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet.  As of March 31, 2023, total portfolio loans were $10.9 billion, which increased 7.0% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2022, driven by strong growth across our markets, and the total commercial pipeline was $1.1 billion.  Further, commercial real estate payoffs during the first quarter remained in the historical range of approximately $90 million.

Total deposits, as of March 31, 2023, were $12.9 billion, down 2.0%, when compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting the impact of rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy.  Further, the Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation have resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction.  Deposits declined approximately $360 million early during the quarter and remained flat through February and March.  Despite the decrease in deposits, early in the quarter, the average loans to average deposits ratio remained relatively low at 83.5% for the first quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality
As of March 31, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters.  Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 4 basis points from the fourth quarter and 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 74 and 208 basis points, respectively, to 1.60%.  For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $1.9 million, mostly related to one long-term care facility credit.  During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.6 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $3.4 million.  Reflecting the current recorded provision and loan growth, as well as changes in prepayment assumptions, the allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2023 was $118.7 million, or 1.09% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.36% for the first quarter of 2023 increased 41 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans.  However, the net interest margin decreased 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher funding costs as lower cost deposits were replaced with higher cost wholesale borrowings.  While our robust legacy deposit base provides a pricing advantage, we are not immune to the impact of rising interest rates on our funding sources, including rising competitive rates for public funds, which totaled approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023.  Total deposit funding costs of 100 basis points for the first quarter of 2023 increased 88 basis points year-over-year and 43 quarter-over-quarter, or 57 and 28 basis points, respectively, when including non-interest bearing deposits.  This reflects a total deposit beta of 13%, when compared to the 425 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from May 2022 through February 2023.  Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 4 basis points, as compared to 8 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $16.6 million, or 15.4%, during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset higher funding costs.

Non-Interest Income
For the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $27.7 million decreased $2.7 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by lower bank-owned life insurance and mortgage banking income.  Bank-owned life insurance decreased $1.9 million year-over-year due to $1.9 million of higher death benefits received in the prior year period.  Mortgage banking income decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment, and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet as production continues to migrate towards shorter-term adjustable rate mortgage products.  First quarter mortgage originations decreased 40% year-over-year to $162 million, with approximately 70% retained, as compared to 75% last year.  New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.7 million from the prior year period to $1.8 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled negative $1.0 million during the first quarter, as compared to a positive $1.5 million last year.

Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 totaled $93.0 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment expense, partially offset by discretionary cost control.  Salaries and wages increased $3.0 million, or 7.7%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases.  Employee benefits increased $2.9 million from last year due to higher staffing levels, increased pension expense, and higher health insurance contributions.  FDIC insurance expense increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to the 2 basis point increase in the minimum rate for all banks.  Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements.  Lastly, restructuring charges of $3.2 million during the quarter reflect the associated write-downs of leases and fixed assets related to five properties, two of which are larger back-office facilities, to be closed later this year.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At March 31, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.82%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.22%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.11%, and total risk-based capital was 14.97%.  In addition, tangible common equity to tangible assets improved 16 basis points on a sequential quarter basis to 7.44%.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 7397505.  The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 25, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 9, 2023.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.  Learn more at www.wesbanco.com.  Follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
















For the Three Months Ended

Statement of Income


March 31,

Interest and dividend income


2023


2022


% Change


Loans, including fees


$         133,406


$           93,121


43.3


Interest and dividends on securities:









Taxable 


19,086


14,112


35.2



Tax-exempt


4,790


4,344


10.3




Total interest and dividends on securities


23,876


18,456


29.4


Other interest income 


3,273


597


448.2

          Total interest and dividend income


160,555


112,174


43.1

Interest expense








Interest bearing demand deposits


11,106


811


 NM 


Money market deposits


4,252


321


 NM 


Savings deposits


4,000


264


 NM 


Certificates of deposit


1,203


1,273


(5.5)




Total interest expense on deposits


20,561


2,669


670.4


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


11,300


575


 NM 


Other short-term borrowings


418


48


770.8


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


3,944


1,171


236.8




Total interest expense


36,223


4,463


711.6

Net interest income 


124,332


107,711


15.4


Provision for credit losses


3,577


(3,438)


204.0

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


120,755


111,149


8.6

Non-interest income








Trust fees


7,494


7,835


(4.4)


Service charges on deposits


6,170


6,090


1.3


Electronic banking fees


4,605


5,345


(13.8)


Net securities brokerage revenue


2,576


2,220


16.0


Bank-owned life insurance


1,959


3,881


(49.5)


Mortgage banking income


426


1,923


(77.8)


Net securities gains/(losses)


145


(650)


122.3


Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets


232


(806)


128.8


Other income


4,046


4,544


(11.0)




Total non-interest income


27,653


30,382


(9.0)

Non-interest expense








Salaries and wages


41,952


38,937


7.7


Employee benefits


12,060


9,158


31.7


Net occupancy


6,643


7,234


(8.2)


Equipment and software


9,063


8,011


13.1


Marketing


2,325


2,421


(4.0)


FDIC insurance 


2,884


1,522


89.5


Amortization of intangible assets


2,301


2,598


(11.4)


Restructuring and merger-related expense


3,153


1,593


97.9


Other operating expenses  


15,744


16,074


(2.1)




Total non-interest expense


96,125


87,548


9.8

Income before provision for income taxes


52,283


53,983


(3.1)


Provision for income taxes 


9,942


9,859


0.8

Net Income



42,341


44,124


(4.0)

Preferred stock dividends


2,531


2,531


-

Net income available to common shareholders


$           39,810


$           41,593


(4.3)





















Taxable equivalent net interest income


$        125,605


$        108,866


15.4











Per common share data







Net income per common share - basic


$               0.67


$               0.68


(1.5)

Net income per common share - diluted


0.67


0.68


(1.5)

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)


0.71


0.70


1.4

Dividends declared


0.35


0.34


2.9

Book value (period end)


39.34


39.64


(0.8)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)


20.27


20.87


(2.9)

Average common shares outstanding - basic


59,217,711


61,445,399


(3.6)

Average common shares outstanding - diluted


59,375,053


61,593,365


(3.6)

Period end common shares outstanding


59,246,569


60,613,414


(2.3)

Period end preferred shares outstanding


150,000


150,000


-











(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.

NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Selected ratios
























For the Three Months Ended










March 31,










2023


2022


% Change


























Return on average assets






0.95

%

0.99

%

(4.04)

%







Return on average assets, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.01


1.02


(0.98)








Return on average equity






6.57


6.35


3.46








Return on average equity, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.98


6.54


6.73








Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.72


11.67


9.00








Return on average tangible equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.48


12.01


12.24








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




14.28


12.90


10.70








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.13


13.27


14.02








Yield on earning assets (2) 





4.32


3.07


40.72








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.52


0.19


700.00








Net interest spread (2)






2.80


2.88


(2.78)








Net interest margin (2)






3.36


2.95


13.90








Efficiency (1) (2)






60.66


61.73


(1.73)








Average loans to average deposits





83.46


71.05


17.47








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.07


0.00


100.00








Effective income tax rate 





19.02


18.26


4.16






















































































For the Three Months Ended










Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,










2023


2022


2022


2022


2022






















Return on average assets






0.95

%

1.18

%

1.19

%

0.95

%

0.99

%



Return on average assets, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.01


1.18


1.19


0.95


1.02




Return on average equity






6.57


8.18


8.05


6.43


6.35




Return on average equity, excluding

















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.98


8.18


8.06


6.43


6.54




Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.72


16.05


15.39


12.35


11.67




Return on average tangible equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.48


16.05


15.41


12.36


12.01




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




14.28


18.09


17.23


13.80


12.90




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 
















    after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.13


18.10


17.25


13.82


13.27




Yield on earning assets (2) 





4.32


4.00


3.59


3.20


3.07




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.52


0.82


0.41


0.26


0.19




Net interest spread (2)






2.80


3.18


3.18


2.94


2.88




Net interest margin (2)






3.36


3.49


3.33


3.03


2.95




Efficiency (1) (2) 






60.66


56.91


58.13


61.91


61.73




Average loans to average deposits





83.46


78.43


75.01


72.36


71.05




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans


0.07


0.02


0.04


0.00


0.00




Effective income tax rate 





19.02


18.51


18.85


19.35


18.26




Trust assets, market value at period end




$     5,026,631


$     4,878,479


$     4,622,878


$     4,803,043


$     5,412,342






















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 








    taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 







   loans and investments.   WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and






   provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.












WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


March 31,



December 31,

December 31, 2022

Assets




2023


2022


% Change

2022

to March 31, 2023

Cash and due from banks


$         152,756


$         200,513


(23.8)

$           166,182

(8.1)

Due from banks - interest bearing


444,747


1,168,985


(62.0)

242,229

83.6

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


11,843


12,757


(7.2)

11,506

2.9


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


2,465,996


2,911,373


(15.3)

2,529,140

(2.5)


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,107,685; $1,092,993










and $1,084,390, respectively)


1,239,247


1,157,202


7.1

1,248,629

(0.8)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(212)


(285)


25.6

(220)

3.6


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,239,035


1,156,917


7.1

1,248,409

(0.8)



Total securities


3,716,874


4,081,047


(8.9)

3,789,055

(1.9)

Loans held for sale


12,722


15,959


(20.3)

8,249

54.2

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


6,197,844


5,580,082


11.1

6,061,344

2.3


Commercial and industrial


1,519,808


1,513,078


0.4

1,579,395

(3.8)


Residential real estate 


2,251,423


1,767,064


27.4

2,140,584

5.2


Home equity


692,001


592,872


16.7

695,065

(0.4)


Consumer 


227,612


280,176


(18.8)

226,340

0.6

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


10,888,688


9,733,272


11.9

10,702,728

1.7

Allowance for credit losses - loans 


(118,698)


(117,865)


(0.7)

(117,790)

(0.8)



Net portfolio loans


10,769,990


9,615,407


12.0

10,584,938

1.7

Premises and equipment, net


224,940


219,907


2.3

220,892

1.8

Accrued interest receivable


69,232


60,370


14.7

68,522

1.0

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,139,054


1,149,035


(0.9)

1,141,355

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance


354,320


348,179


1.8

352,361

0.6

Other assets



389,991


244,613


59.4

358,122

8.9

Total Assets


$    17,274,626


$    17,104,015


1.0

$      16,931,905

2.0













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$      4,478,954


$      4,670,520


(4.1)

$        4,700,438

(4.7)


Interest bearing demand


3,107,112


3,405,610


(8.8)

3,119,807

(0.4)


Money market


1,618,204


1,831,683


(11.7)

1,684,023

(3.9)


Savings deposits


2,784,780


2,679,053


3.9

2,741,004

1.6


Certificates of deposit


884,146


1,211,008


(27.0)

885,818

(0.2)



Total deposits


12,873,196


13,797,874


(6.7)

13,131,090

(2.0)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,280,000


123,898


933.1

705,000

81.6

Other short-term borrowings


111,176


158,538


(29.9)

135,069

(17.7)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


281,629


280,743


0.3

281,404

0.1



Total borrowings


1,672,805


563,179


197.0

1,121,473

49.2

Accrued interest payable


7,669


1,786


329.4

4,593

67.0

Other liabilities


245,499


193,860


26.6

248,087

(1.0)

Total Liabilities


14,799,169


14,556,699


1.7

14,505,243

2.0













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares










6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

144,484

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;










68,081,306 shares issued; 59,246,569, 60,613,414 and 59,198,963










shares outstanding, respectively


141,834


141,834


-

141,834

-

Capital surplus


1,636,061


1,636,705


-

1,635,877

-

Retained earnings


1,096,924


998,315


9.9

1,077,675

1.8

Treasury stock (8,834,737,  7,467,892 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)


(307,507)


(261,012)


(17.8)

(308,964)

0.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(234,399)


(111,312)


(110.6)

(262,416)

10.7

Deferred benefits for directors


(1,940)


(1,698)


(14.3)

(1,828)

(6.1)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,475,457


2,547,316


(2.8)

2,426,662

2.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$    17,274,626


$    17,104,015


1.0

$      16,931,905

2.0

























WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 


(unaudited, dollars in thousands)












Average balance sheet and












net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended March 31,








2023

2022








Average 

Average



Average 

Average


Assets






Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing





$         279,448

4.29

%


$      1,161,218

0.16

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)





10,750,132

5.03



9,712,085

3.89


Securities: (2)













    Taxable






3,302,081

2.34



3,333,379

1.72


    Tax-exempt (3)






800,804

3.07



729,380

3.06


        Total securities






4,102,885

2.49



4,062,759

1.96


Other earning assets 






45,879

2.82



15,446

3.81


         Total earning assets (3)





15,178,344

4.32

%


14,951,508

3.07

%

Other assets






1,792,210




2,041,090



Total Assets






$    16,970,554




$    16,992,598
















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Interest bearing demand deposits





$      3,029,944

1.49

%


$      3,403,499

0.10

%

Money market accounts 






1,632,738

1.06



1,806,719

0.07


Savings deposits






2,774,741

0.58



2,626,962

0.04


Certificates of deposit






862,703

0.57



1,254,603

0.41


    Total interest bearing deposits





8,300,126

1.00



9,091,783

0.12


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings





970,000

4.72



180,024

1.30


Repurchase agreements






131,186

1.29



156,167

0.12


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 



281,483

5.68



147,709

3.22


      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)




9,682,795

1.52

%


9,575,683

0.19

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits




4,580,164




4,576,749



Other liabilities






249,528




184,359



Shareholders' equity






2,458,067




2,655,807



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




$    16,970,554




$    16,992,598



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





2.80

%



2.88

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 





3.36

%



2.95

%



























(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.  Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.4 million and
$4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.   Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was
$1.3 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









 Page 9 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)













Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,

Interest and dividend income

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022


Loans, including fees

$         133,406


$         123,307


$         109,562


$           96,412


$           93,121


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable 

19,086


18,655


17,531


15,825


14,112



Tax-exempt

4,790


4,853


4,916


4,706


4,344




Total interest and dividends on securities

23,876


23,508


22,447


20,531


18,456


Other interest income 

3,273


2,103


2,108


1,504


597

          Total interest and dividend income

160,555


148,918


134,117


118,447


112,174

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

11,106


7,264


2,953


1,153


811


Money market deposits

4,252


1,890


968


383


321


Savings deposits

4,000


2,454


1,067


330


264


Certificates of deposit

1,203


742


958


1,116


1,273




Total interest expense on deposits

20,561


12,350


5,946


2,982


2,669


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

11,300


2,634


348


411


575


Other short-term borrowings

418


324


147


48


48


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

3,944


3,736


3,175


2,778


1,171




Total interest expense

36,223


19,044


9,616


6,219


4,463

Net interest income 

124,332


129,874


124,501


112,228


107,711


Provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

120,755


126,751


125,036


113,040


111,149

Non-interest income











Trust fees

7,494


6,672


6,517


6,527


7,835


Service charges on deposits

6,170


6,762


6,942


6,487


6,090


Electronic banking fees

4,605


4,695


4,808


5,154


5,345


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,576


2,556


2,491


2,258


2,220


Bank-owned life insurance

1,959


2,464


1,999


2,384


3,881


Mortgage banking income

426


621


1,257


1,328


1,923


Net securities gains/(losses)

145


(600)


656


(1,183)


(650)


Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

232


550


2,040


(1,302)


(806)


Other income

4,046


4,050


5,546


5,330


4,544




Total non-interest income

27,653


27,770


32,256


26,983


30,382

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

41,952


42,606


44,271


41,213


38,937


Employee benefits

12,060


9,198


10,693


8,722


9,158


Net occupancy

6,643


6,262


6,489


6,119


7,234


Equipment and software

9,063


8,712


8,083


7,702


8,011


Marketing

2,325


1,788


2,377


2,749


2,421


FDIC insurance 

2,884


2,051


2,391


1,937


1,522


Amortization of intangible assets

2,301


2,541


2,560


2,579


2,598


Restructuring and merger-related expense

3,153


11


66


52


1,593


Other operating expenses  

15,744


17,286


15,011


15,946


16,074




Total non-interest expense

96,125


90,455


91,941


87,019


87,548

Income before provision for income taxes

52,283


64,066


65,351


53,004


53,983


Provision for income taxes 

9,942


11,856


12,318


10,256


9,859

Net Income


42,341


52,210


53,033


42,748


44,124

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$           39,810


$           49,679


$           50,502


$           40,217


$           41,593














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$        125,605


$        131,164


$        125,808


$        113,479


$        108,866














Per common share data










Net income per common share - basic

$               0.67


$               0.84


$               0.85


$               0.67


$               0.68

Net income per common share - diluted

0.67


0.84


0.85


0.67


0.68

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.71


0.84


0.85


0.67


0.70

Dividends declared

0.35


0.35


0.34


0.34


0.34

Book value (period end)

39.34


38.55


37.96


38.92


39.64

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

20.27


19.43


18.84


19.89


20.87

Average common shares outstanding - basic

59,217,711


59,188,238


59,549,244


60,036,103


61,445,399

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

59,375,053


59,374,204


59,697,676


60,185,207


61,593,365

Period end common shares outstanding

59,246,569


59,198,963


59,304,505


59,698,788


60,613,414

Period end preferred shares outstanding

150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,501


2,495


2,480


2,509


2,456














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.





WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










 Page 10 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Asset quality data


2023


2022


2022


2022


2022


Non-performing assets:













Troubled debt restructurings - accruing (1)

$               -


$         3,230


$         4,583


$         3,579


$         3,731



Non-accrual loans:














Troubled debt restructurings


-


1,711


1,756


2,120


1,348




Other non-accrual loans


39,216


36,474


26,428


29,594


32,024




    Total non-accrual loans


39,216


38,185


28,184


31,714


33,372




    Total non-performing loans 


39,216


41,415


32,767


35,293


37,103



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,554


1,486


1,595


31


87




Total non-performing assets


$       40,770


$       42,901


$       34,362


$       35,324


$       37,190
















Past due loans (2):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$       12,920


$       15,439


$       21,836


$       31,388


$       28,322



Loans past due 90 days or more


4,570


5,443


24,311


9,560


6,142




Total past due loans


$       17,490


$       20,882


$       46,147


$       40,948


$       34,464
















Criticized and classified loans (3):













Criticized loans


$     116,608


$     147,945


$     163,176


$     193,871


$     234,143



Classified loans


57,222


102,555


86,861


126,257


123,837




Total criticized and classified loans


$     173,830


$     250,500


$     250,037


$     320,128


$     357,980
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 

0.12

%

0.14

%

0.21

%

0.31

%

0.29

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.04


0.05


0.24


0.09


0.06


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.36


0.39


0.32


0.35


0.38


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.37


0.40


0.33


0.35


0.38


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.24


0.25


0.21


0.21


0.22


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

1.60


2.34


2.43


3.14


3.68
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$     118,698


$     117,790


$     114,584


$     117,403


$     117,865


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

9,127


8,368


8,938


7,718


8,050


Provision for credit losses


3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

1,919


493


1,102


2


27
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.07

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.09

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.15

%

1.21

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

3.03

x

2.84

x

3.50

x

3.33

x

3.18

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due 


2.09

x

1.89

x

1.45

x

1.54

x

1.65

x















































Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,






2023


2022


2022


2022


2022


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.82

%

9.90

%

9.68

%

9.51

%

9.67

%

Tier I risk-based capital


12.22


12.33


12.51


12.49


13.25


Total risk-based capital


14.97


15.11


15.37


15.40


16.32


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

11.11


11.20


11.35


11.31


12.01


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.48


14.45


14.75


14.79


15.63


Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)


8.33


8.19


8.16


8.50


8.83


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

7.44


7.28


7.22


7.58


7.92






























(1) Troubled debt restructurings no longer exist with Wesbanco's adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023.








(2) Excludes non-performing loans.












(3) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.






(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.






Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Net income available to common shareholders

$          39,810


$          49,679


$          50,502


$          40,217


$         41,593


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

2,491


9


52


41


1,258


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

42,301


49,688


50,554


40,258


42,851















Average total assets


$   16,970,554


$   16,685,930


$   16,871,655


$   16,971,452


$  16,992,598














Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

1.01 %


1.18 %


1.19 %


0.95 %


1.02 %














Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Net income available to common shareholders

$          39,810


$          49,679


$          50,502


$          40,217


$         41,593


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

2,491


9


52


41


1,258


Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 

42,301


49,688


50,554


40,258


42,851















Average total shareholders' equity

$     2,458,067


$     2,410,761


$     2,488,938


$     2,509,439


$    2,655,807














Return on average equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

6.98 %


8.18 %


8.06 %


6.43 %


6.54 %














Return on average tangible equity:











Net income available to common shareholders

$          39,810


$          49,679


$          50,502


$          40,217


$         41,593


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

1,818


2,007


2,022


2,037


2,052


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 

41,628


51,686


52,524


42,254


43,645















Average total shareholders' equity

2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)


Average tangible equity


$     1,327,040


$     1,277,867


$     1,353,931


$     1,372,252


$    1,516,565














Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

12.72 %


16.05 %


15.39 %


12.35 %


11.67 %















Average tangible common equity

$     1,182,556


$     1,133,383


$     1,209,447


$     1,227,768


$    1,372,081

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

14.28 %


18.09 %


17.23 %


13.80 %


12.90 %














Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Net income available to common shareholders

$          39,810


$          49,679


$          50,502


$          40,217


$         41,593


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

2,491


9


52


41


1,258


Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

1,818


2,007


2,022


2,037


2,052


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 











     and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

44,119


51,695


52,576


42,295


44,903















Average total shareholders' equity

2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)


Average tangible equity


$     1,327,040


$     1,277,867


$     1,353,931


$     1,372,252


$    1,516,565














Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax  restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

13.48 %


16.05 %


15.41 %


12.36 %


12.01 %















Average tangible common equity

$     1,182,556


$     1,133,383


$     1,209,447


$     1,227,768


$    1,372,081

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized)  (2)

15.13 %


18.10 %


17.25 %


13.82 %


13.27 %














Efficiency ratio:













Non-interest expense


$          96,125


$          90,455


$          91,941


$          87,019


$         87,548


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(3,153)


(11)


(66)


(52)


(1,593)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

92,972


90,444


91,875


86,967


85,955















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

125,605


131,164


125,808


113,479


108,866


Non-interest income


27,653


27,770


32,256


26,983


30,382


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$        153,258


$        158,934


$        158,064


$        140,462


$       139,248


Efficiency ratio


60.66 %


56.91 %


58.13 %


61.91 %


61.73 %



























Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Net income available to common shareholders

$          39,810


$          49,679


$          50,502


$          40,217


$         41,593


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

2,491


9


52


41


1,258

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$          42,301


$          49,688


$          50,554


$          40,258


$         42,851



























Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Net income per common share - diluted

$              0.67


$              0.84


$              0.85


$              0.67


$             0.68


Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.04


-


-


-


0.02

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

$              0.71


$              0.84


$              0.85


$              0.67


$             0.70































Period End





Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,





2023


2022


2022


2022


2022

Tangible book value per share:











Total shareholders' equity

$     2,475,457


$     2,426,662


$     2,395,652


$     2,467,951


$    2,547,316


Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


Tangible common equity


1,200,801


1,150,188


1,117,170


1,187,447


1,264,775















Common shares outstanding

59,246,569


59,198,963


59,304,505


59,698,788


60,613,414














Tangible book value per share


$            20.27


$            19.43


$            18.84


$            19.89


$           20.87














Tangible common equity to tangible assets:











Total shareholders' equity

$     2,475,457


$     2,426,662


$     2,395,652


$     2,467,951


$    2,547,316


Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


Tangible equity


1,345,285


1,294,672


1,261,654


1,331,931


1,409,259


Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


(144,484)


Tangible common equity


1,200,801


1,150,188


1,117,170


1,187,447


1,264,775















Total assets



17,274,626


16,931,905


16,604,747


16,799,624


17,104,015


Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,130,172)


(1,131,990)


(1,133,998)


(1,136,020)


(1,138,057)


Tangible assets


$   16,144,454


$   15,799,915


$   15,470,749


$   15,663,604


$  15,965,958














Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.33 %


8.19 %


8.16 %


8.50 %


8.83 %














Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.44 %


7.28 %


7.22 %


7.58 %


7.92 %



























(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.










(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.









WESBANCO, INC.












Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 12


The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.













Three Months Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2023


2022


2022


2022


2022


Pre-tax, pre-provision income:












Income before provision for income taxes

$          52,283


$          64,066


$          65,351


$          53,004


$          53,983



Add: provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)


Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$          55,860


$          67,189


$          64,816


$          52,192


$          50,545
















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:












Income before provision for income taxes

$          52,283


$          64,066


$          65,351


$          53,004


$          53,983



Add: provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,153


11


66


52


1,593


Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$          59,013


$          67,200


$          64,882


$          52,244


$          52,138
















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):












Income before provision for income taxes

$          52,283


$          64,066


$          65,351


$          53,004


$          53,983



Add: provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,153


11


66


52


1,593


Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

59,013


67,200


64,882


52,244


52,138

















Average total assets


$   16,970,554


$   16,685,930


$   16,871,655


$   16,971,452


$   16,992,598
















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (1) (2)

1.41 %


1.60 %


1.53 %


1.23 %


1.24 %
















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):












Income before provision for income taxes

$          52,283


$          64,066


$          65,351


$          53,004


$          53,983



Add: provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,153


11


66


52


1,593


Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

59,013


67,200


64,882


52,244


52,138

















Average total shareholders' equity

$     2,458,067


$     2,410,761


$     2,488,938


$     2,509,439


$     2,655,807
















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

9.74 %


11.06 %


10.34 %


8.35 %


7.96 %
















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):












Income before provision for income taxes

$          52,283


$          64,066


$          65,351


$          53,004


$          53,983



Add: provision for credit losses

3,577


3,123


(535)


(812)


(3,438)



Add: amortization of intangibles

2,301


2,541


2,560


2,579


2,598



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,153


11


66


52


1,593


Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

61,314


69,741


67,442


54,823


54,736

















Average total shareholders' equity

2,458,067


2,410,761


2,488,938


2,509,439


2,655,807



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,131,027)


(1,132,894)


(1,135,007)


(1,137,187)


(1,139,242)



Average tangible equity


$     1,327,040


$     1,277,867


$     1,353,931


$     1,372,252


$     1,516,565
















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

18.74 %


21.65 %


19.76 %


16.02 %


14.64 %

















Average tangible common equity

$     1,182,556


$     1,133,383


$     1,209,447


$     1,227,768


$     1,372,081


Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

21.03 %


24.41 %


22.12 %


17.91 %


16.18 %






























(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.






(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











