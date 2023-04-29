Store Closing Sales Begin Across All Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY Locations Nationwide

Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Group, and B. Riley are managing the store closing process
UNION, N.J., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have commenced across all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group, and B. Riley Retail Solutions in connection with the commencement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions and orderly wind down of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.
Shoppers can take advantage of discounts ranging from 10 to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a wide variety of home, baby, beauty, and wellness products at both banners.
The Bed Bath & Beyond sales event offers a vast selection of home goods with discounts across all household items, including bedding, bath, décor, window curtains, furniture, kitchenware, cookware, small appliances, cleaning tools, storage and organization solutions in addition to personal care items, luggage, and more.
The buybuy BABY sale provides a one-stop-shop for infant and toddler essentials from leading brands, including nursery furniture, cribs, bassinets, play yards, activity sets, strollers, car seats, travel gear, bouncers, swings, nursing and feeding supplies, clothing and accessories, bath products, diaper solutions, health and safety products, toys, and more.
"This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly," stated a spokesperson for liquidation event, "We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it's too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone."
Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards, merchandise credits, and loyalty rewards will be honored through May 8, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, will be accepted in accordance with usual policies through close of business on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, local time.
Store Closing Locations
Bed Bath & Beyond store locations
601 E Dimond Blvd
Anchorage
AK
99518
3800 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite 300
Gulf Shores
AL
36542
1771 Montgomery Highway
Hoover
AL
35244
313 Summit Boulevard
Birmingham
AL
35243
1320 Mcfarland Blvd E Bldg 300
Tuscaloosa
AL
35404
6888 Governors West
Huntsville
AL
35806
12309 Chenal Parkway Suite A
Little Rock
AR
72211
3816 North Mall Avenue
Fayetteville
AR
72703
2203 Promenade Boulevard, Suite 20210
Rogers
AR
72758
7340 West Bell Road
Glendale
AZ
85308
13723 W Bell Road
Surprise
AZ
85374
3250 Gateway Blvd Ste. 508
Prescott
AZ
86303
7000 E Mayo Blvd Building 12
Phoenix
AZ
85054
10060 W Mc Dowell Road
Avondale
AZ
85323
1919 East Camelback Road, Suite #128
Phoenix
AZ
85016
850 N. 54th Street
Chandler
AZ
85226
2793 S Market St, Suite 101
Gilbert
AZ
85296
837 North Dobson Road
Mesa
AZ
85201
4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 131
Tucson
AZ
85712
6310 N Oracle Road
Tucson
AZ
85704
1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 140
Roseville
CA
95678
590 2nd Street
Oakland
CA
94607
4882 Dublin Blvd
Dublin
CA
94568
15 Crescent Drive
Pleasant Hill
CA
94523
303 Gellert Boulevard
Daly City
CA
94015
1950 El Camino Real
Redwood City
CA
94063
5201 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Santa Clara
CA
95051
3555 Clares Street Suite J
Capitola
CA
95010
2785 Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa
CA
95407
3300 Broadway Space #340
Eureka
CA
95501
2725 Marconi Ave
Sacramento
CA
95821
7497 N. Blackstone Avenue
Fresno
CA
93720
3900 Sisk Road
Modesto
CA
95356
121 South Westlake Blvd
Thousand Oaks
CA
91362
5000 Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield
CA
93309
189 North Fairview Ave
Goleta
CA
93117
4040 East Main Street
Ventura
CA
93003
11854 West Olympic Boulevard
Los Angeles
CA
90064
6530 Canoga Avenue
Canoga Park
CA
91303
12555 Ventura Blvd
Studio City
CA
91604
3341 East Foothill Blvd
Pasadena
CA
91107
1557 Vine Street
Hollywood
CA
90028
12390 Seal Beach Blvd
Seal Beach
CA
90740
2595 Pacific Coast Highway
Torrance
CA
90505
2120 Vista Way
Oceanside
CA
92054
25732 El Paseo
Mission Viejo
CA
92691
1750 Camino Del Rio North
San Diego
CA
92108
79-110 Hwy 111
La Quinta
CA
92253
24450 Village Walk Place
Murrieta
CA
92562
5200 E. Ramon Road Building B
Palm Springs
CA
92264
3700 Tyler Street Suite 14
Riverside
CA
92503
27450 Lugonia Avenue
Redlands
CA
92374
18815 Bear Valley Road
Apple Valley
CA
92308
11530 4th Street Suite 120
Rancho Cucamonga
CA
91730
1790 East Woodmen Road
Colorado Springs
CO
80920
2180 Southgate Road
Colorado Springs
CO
80906
800 South Camino Del Rio
Durango
CO
81301
5560 South Parker Road
Aurora
CO
80015
11435 Twenty Mile Road
Parker
CO
80134
9315 Dorchester Street, Suite 100
Highlands Ranch
CO
80129
370 S Colorado Blvd
Glendale
CO
80246
14383 West Colfax Avenue
Golden
CO
80401
7421 West Bowles Avenue Ste 1
Littleton
CO
80123
110 W. Troutman Parkway
Ft. Collins
CO
80525
7225 W. 88th Avenue
Westminster
CO
80021
205 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 240
Longmont
CO
80501
532 Bushy Hill Road
Simsbury
CT
06070
14 Candlewood Lake Road
Brookfield
CT
06804
3100 14th Street Nw
Washington
DC
20010
331 West Main Street
Newark
DE
19702
30134 Veterans Way
Rehoboth Beach
DE
19971
4441 Commons Drive East
Destin
FL
32541
5450 N 9th Avenue
Pensacola
FL
32504
15600 Panama City Beach Pkwy
Panama City Beach
FL
32413
6855 Newberry Road
Gainesville
FL
32605
1574 Governors Square Blvd.
Tallahassee
FL
32301
2701 Sw College Road Suite 400
Ocala
FL
34474
546 N. Highway 441
Lady Lake
FL
32159
8801-1 Southside Boulevard
Jacksonville
FL
32256
320 Cbl Drive
St Augustine
FL
32086
4054 South 3rd Street
Jacksonville Beach
FL
32250
3212 North John Young Parkway
Kissimmee
FL
34741
1500 Town Center Drive
Lakeland
FL
33803
5845 Wesley Grove Boulevard
Wesley Chapel
FL
33544
3215 Daniels Road
Winter Garden
FL
34787
13123 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa
FL
33618
2060 66th Street North
St. Petersburg
FL
33710
23676 Us Hwy 19 North
Clearwater
FL
33765
6567 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota
FL
34231
18700 Veterans Blvd Unit 14
Port Charlotte
FL
33954
825 Cortez Road West
Bradenton
FL
34207
111 N Cattlemen Rd
Sarasota
FL
34243
5351 N. Airport Road
Naples
FL
34109
13499 S Cleveland Ave Suite200
Fort Myers
FL
33907
13585 Tamiami Trail N. Unit #6
Naples
FL
34110
1827 Ne Pine Island Road
Cape Coral
FL
33909
8380 South Dixie Highway
Miami
FL
33143
3301 Coral Way
Miami
FL
33145
19205 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura
FL
33180
10640 Nw 19th Street
Miami
FL
33172
1801 S University Drive
Davie
FL
33324
1400c Glades Road
Boca Raton
FL
33431
2701 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale
FL
33306
1875 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd A05
West Palm Beach
FL
33401
2450 Nw Federal Highway
Stuart
FL
34994
2410 Pga Boulevard
Palm Beach Gardens
FL
33410
6150 20th Street
Vero Beach
FL
32966
2291 Town Center Ave, Suite 101
Melbourne
FL
32940
2500 W. Interntl Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach
FL
32114
3228 East Colonial Drive
Orlando
FL
32803
5555 Whittlesey Blvd Ste 1400
Columbus
GA
31909
1898 Jonesboro Road
Mcdonough
GA
30253
1245 North Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City
GA
30269
3060 Watson Boulevard
Warner Robins
GA
31093
1705 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Suite 4
Buford
GA
30519
1235 Caroline Street Ne
Atlanta
GA
30307
2955 Cobb Parkway, Suite 110
Atlanta
GA
30339
840 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste170
Kennesaw
GA
30144
6050 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta
GA
30022
221 Robert C. Daniel, Jr. Pkwy
Augusta
GA
30909
1791 Oconee Connector Suite350
Athens
GA
30606
7400 Abercorn Street Suite 201
Savannah
GA
31406
145 Kaonohi St
Aiea
HI
96701
11101 University Ave Suite A
Clive
IA
50325
440 W Wilbur Avenue
Coeur D Alene
ID
83815
1350 North Eagle Road
Meridian
ID
83642
3011 S 25th East
Idaho Falls
ID
83406
11165 W Lincoln Highway
Frankfort
IL
60423
1548 Butterfield Road
Downers Grove
IL
60515
7175 Kingery Highway
Willowbrook
IL
60527
336 S Rt 59
Naperville
IL
60540
96 South Waukegan Road
Deerfield
IL
60015
1800 N. Clybourn Ave., Suite A
Chicago
IL
60614
5545 W Touhy Avenue
Skokie
IL
60077
6309 East State Street
Rockford
IL
61108
280 North Green River Road
Evansville
IN
47715
723 Us 31 North Suite A
Greenwood
IN
46142
1950 6 Greyhound Pass
Carmel
IN
46033
5802 Grape Rd, Suite B
Mishawaka
IN
46545
124 Us Highway 41
Schereville
IN
46375
2750 N Greenwich Ct
Wichita
KS
67226
12035 Metcalf
Overland Park
KS
66213
996 Breckinridge Lane
Louisville
KY
40207
2321 Sir Barton Way, Suite 120
Lexington
KY
40509
2757 Town Center Blvd
Crestview Hills
KY
41017
10505 South Mall Drive
Baton Rouge
LA
70809
3617 Ambassador Caffery
Lafayette
LA
70503
10129 Crossing Way Suite 420
Denham Springs
LA
70726
4410 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Metairie
LA
70006
366 Southbridge Street
Auburn
MA
01501
65 Independence Drive
Hyannis
MA
02360
200 Colony Place
Plymouth
MA
02035
330 Patriot Place
Foxborough
MA
02184
400 Grossman Drive
Braintree
MA
02043
160 Granite St.
Braintree
MA
01923
261 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 1
Nashua
MA
02145
9021 Snowden River Parkway
Columbia
MD
21046
5413 Urbana Pike
Frederick
MD
21704
1238 Putty Hill Avenue Suite 1
Towson
MD
21286
2382 Brandermill Blvd Suite102
Gambrills
MD
21054
1519 Rockville Pike
Rockville
MD
20852
3270 Crain Highway
Waldorf
MD
20603
322 Route 7 South
Rutland
ME
04401
490 Stillwater Avenue
Bangor
ME
04106
200 Running Hill Road Suite 4
South Portland
ME
04330
4901 28th Street, Se
Grand Rapids
MI
49512
3301 N Us 31 South
Traverse City
MI
49684
910 Spring Street
Petoskey
MI
49770
12020 Hall Road
Sterling Heights
MI
48313
30801 Gratoit Road
Roseville
MI
48066
1242 South Rochester Road
Rochester Hills
MI
48307
31535 Southfield Road
Beverly Hills
MI
48025
43610 West Oaks Drive
Novi
MI
48377
23871 Eureka Road
Taylor
MI
48180
14910 Florence Trail
Apple Valley
MN
55124
7950 Wedgewood Lane N
Maple Grove
MN
55369
8250 Tamarack Village
Woodbury
MN
55125
141 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Manchester
MO
63011
281 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters
MO
63376
3308 S Glenstone Avenue
Springfield
MO
65804
3951 Promenade Parkway
Diberville
MS
39540
760 Mackenzie Lane
Flowood
MS
39232
6400 Towne Center Loop
Southaven
MS
38671
2411 Highway 93 North
Kalispell
MT
59901
3017 Paxson Street
Missoula
MT
59801
2155 West Cattail St
Bozeman
MT
59718
2821 King Ave West
Billings
MT
59102
352 South College Rd Unit 10b
Wilmington
NC
28403
1305 Western Blvd
Jacksonville
NC
28546
5160 Highway 70 Suite 600
Morehead City
NC
28557
5075 Morganton Road Suite 9c
Fayetteville
NC
28314
200 Aberdeen Commons, 11088 Us 15-501 Highway
Aberdeen
NC
28315
208 Grand Hill Place
Holly Springs
NC
27540
405 Cross Roads Boulevard
Cary
NC
27518
3616 Witherspoon Blvd. Suite 103
Durham
NC
27707
3604 Sumner Blvd, Suite 104
Raleigh
NC
27616
1020 Hanes Mall Blvd.
Winston Salem
NC
27103
1618 Highwoods Blvd
Greensboro
NC
27410
627 River Highway
Mooresville
NC
28117
9559 South Boulevard
Charlotte
NC
28273
10530 Northeast Parkway
Matthews
NC
28105
83g South Tunnel Road
Asheville
NC
28805
4340 13th Avenue Sw
Fargo
ND
58103
1220 South 71st Street
Omaha
NE
68106
2960 Pine Lake Road Suite A
Lincoln
NE
68516
255 N 170th Street
Omaha
NE
68118
180 Endicott Street
Danvers
NH
03060
213 Daniel Webster Highway
Nashua
NH
03079
265 South Broadway, Suite 4
Salem
NH
03110
5 Colby Court Unit 3
Bedford
NH
03301
10 Loudon Road
Concord
NH
03801
2130 Marlton Pike W, Suite D
Cherry Hill
NJ
08002
1755 Deptford Center Road
Deptford
NJ
08096
3201 Rt 9 South, Unit B
Rio Grande
NJ
08242
675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 5
Iselin
NJ
08830
160 Marketplace Boulevard
Hamilton
NJ
08691
51 Chambersbridge Road
Brick
NJ
08723
92 Route 36
Eatontown
NJ
07724
1115 Route 35
Middletown
NJ
07748
715 Morris Turnpike
Springfield
NJ
07081
180 Route 10 West
East Hanover
NJ
07936
545 Route 46
Totowa
NJ
07512
404 State Route 3
Clifton
NJ
07014
2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite D
Albuquerque
NM
87110
4250 Cerrillos Road Suite 1214
Santa Fe
NM
87507
3601 Old Airport Road, Suite A
Albuquerque
NM
87114
621 Marks Street
Henderson
NV
89014
2100 N Rainbow Blvd Suite 110
Las Vegas
NV
89108
2315 Summa Drive #180
Las Vegas
NV
89135
4983 S Virginia Street
Reno
NV
89502
3701 Mckinley Parkway
Blasdell
NY
14219
4401 Transit Road
Williamsville
NY
14221
2141 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers
NY
10710
620 6th Avenue
New York
NY
10011
96-05 Queens Boulevard
Rego Park
NY
11374
950 Merchants Concourse
Westbury
NY
11590
3640 Long Beach Road
Oceanside
NY
11572
2045 Smith Haven Plaza
Lake Grove
NY
11755
1440 Old Country Road Suite 300
Riverhead
NY
11901
32 Wolf Road
Albany
NY
12205
2719 Edmondson Road
Cincinnati
OH
45209
5800 Deerfield Road
Mason
OH
45040
3708 W Dublin Grandville Road
Columbus
OH
43235
6142 Wilmington Pike
Dayton
OH
45459
30083 Detroit Road
Westlake
OH
44145
5135 Monroe Street
Toledo
OH
43623
6725 Strip Avenue Nw
North Canton
OH
44720
6025 Kruse Drive Suite 123
Solon
OH
44139
550 Boardman Poland Road
Youngstown
OH
44512
10011 East 71st Street
Tulsa
OK
74133
2848 Nw 63rd Street
Oklahoma City
OK
73116
412 S Bryant Avenue
Edmond
OK
73034
16800 Southwest 72nd Avenue
Tigard
OR
97224
18043 Nw Evergreen Parkway
Hillsboro
OR
97006
95 Oakway Center
Eugene
OR
97401
63455 N. Highway 97, Suite 113
Bend
OR
97703
6180 Ulali Drive
Keizer
OR
97303
490 Waterfront Drive East
Homestead
PA
15120
5125 Jonestown Road Suite 425
Harrisburg
PA
17112
108 Bartlett Avenue
Exton
PA
19341
4449 Southmont Way
Easton
PA
18045
2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 100
Lancaster
PA
17602
1223 Whitehall Mall
Whitehall
PA
18052
435 Arena Hub Plaza
Wilkes-Barre
PA
18702
143 Radio Drive
Stroudsburg
PA
18360
905 Old York Road
Jenkintown
PA
19046
20 West Road
Newtown
PA
18940
1015 Main Street
Warrington
PA
18976
42 Whitten Road, Suite 1
Augusta
PR
00966
1500 Bald Hill Road Suite B
Warwick
RI
02886
288 East Main Road
Middletown
RI
02842
136 Harbison Blvd
Columbia
SC
29212
1744 Towne Centre Way
Mt. Pleasant
SC
29464
1460 Fording Island Road St100
Bluffton
SC
29910
946 Orleans Road Suite E1
Charleston
SC
29407
2400 Coastal Grand Circle
Myrtle Beach
SC
29577
1117 Woodruff Road Suite D
Greenville
SC
29607
146 Station Drive
Anderson
SC
29621
3800 South Louise Ave, Suite 2
Sioux Falls
SD
57106
1365 Eglin Street
Rapid City
SD
57701
2810 Germantown Parkway
Memphis
TN
38133
4610 Merchants Park Circle Suite 501
Collierville
TN
38017
3211 People Street Suite 25
Johnson City
TN
37604
2040 Hamilton Place Blvd
Chattanooga
TN
37421
11263 Parkside Drive, Suite 612
Knoxville
TN
37934
545 Cool Springs Boulevard
Franklin
TN
37067
7657 Highway 70 South Suite112
Nashville
TN
37221
2615 Medical Cntr Prkwy St1200
Murfreesboro
TN
37129
655 Sunland Park Drive, Suite I
El Paso
TX
79912
3001-A101 West Loop 250 North
Midland
TX
79705
3000 Soncy Road
Amarillo
TX
79124
3417 Catclaw Drive
Abilene
TX
79606
2624 W Loop 289
Lubbock
TX
79407
4000 Retail Connection Way, Suite 101
Arlington
TX
76018
4931 Overton Ridge Boulevard
Ft. Worth
TX
76132
2930 East Southlake Blvd.
Southlake
TX
76092
2315 Colorado Blvd Suite 180
Denton
TX
76205
6101 Long Prairie Rd Suite 200
Flower Mound
TX
75028
2930 Preston Road Suite 400
Frisco
TX
75034
2975 Craig Drive
Mckinney
TX
75072
801 West 15th Street, Suite D
Plano
TX
75075
8005 Park Lane
Dallas
TX
75231
2705 N Mesquite Drive
Mesquite
TX
75150
963 East Interstate Highway 30
Rockwall
TX
75087
8970 S. Broadway Avenue
Tyler
TX
75703
4633 S Jack Kultgen Exwy St102
Waco
TX
76706
422 W Loop 281 Suite 200
Longview
TX
75605
13900 Dallas Parkway
Dallas
TX
75240
2800 Highway 121 Suite 600
Euless
TX
76039
2701-A Parker Road Suite 400
Round Rock
TX
78681
11066 Pecan Park Blvd Bldg 1
Cedar Park
TX
78613
1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Suite 200
Austin
TX
78723
5400 Brodie Lane Suite 300
Austin
TX
78745
1050 Mckinley Place Dr, Bldg 2, Suite 220
San Marcos
TX
78666
8262 Agora Parkway
Selma
TX
78154
11745 Ih 10 West Suite 750
San Antonio
TX
78230
1730 N Loop 1604 E Suite 107
San Antonio
TX
78232
6001 Nw Loop 410 Suite #120
San Antonio
TX
78238
4717 S Padre Island Dr Suite F
Corpus Christi
TX
78411
620 E Expressway 83
Mc Allen
TX
78503
1560 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands
TX
77380
1430 Texas Avenue South
College Station
TX
77840
25839 Us Highway 290
Cypress
TX
77429
2920 Interstate 45 N.
Conroe
TX
77303
17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1j
Houston
TX
77064
20514 Highway 59 N.
Humble
TX
77338
12520 Fountain Lake Circle
Stafford
TX
77477
24600 Katy Fwy Suite 100
Katy
TX
77494
19801 Gulf Freeway, Suite 1000
Webster
TX
77598
10515 Katy Freeway,Suite A
Houston
TX
77024
3102 Kirby Drive
Houston
TX
77098
50 West 1300 South
Orem
UT
84058
1169 Wilmington Avenue
Salt Lake City
UT
84106
4113 Riverdale Road
Ogden
UT
84405
10433 South State Street
Sandy
UT
84070
844 W Telegraph Street
Washington City
UT
84780
5810 Crossroads Center Way
Falls Church
VA
22041
45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza Ste 154
Dulles
VA
20166
975a North Emmet Street
Charlottesville
VA
22903
3700 Plank Road
Fredericksburg
VA
22407
14101 Crossing Place
Woodbridge
VA
22192
220 Constitution Drive
Virginia Beach
VA
23462
10050 West Broad Street
Glen Allen
VA
23060
12132 A Jefferson Avenue
Newport News
VA
23602
11609 Midlothian Turnpike
Midlothian
VA
23113
100 Durgin Lane
Portsmouth
VT
05495
115 Trader Lane
Williston
VT
05701
3115 196th Street, Sw
Lynnwood
WA
98036
401 Ne Northgate Way Suite 2100
Seattle
WA
98125
1915 Marketplace Drive
Burlington
WA
98233
9991 Mickelberry Road Nw
Silverdale
WA
98383
400 Strander Blvd
Tukwila
WA
98188
4102 D South Meridian Street
Puyallup
WA
98373
2405 4th Avenue West
Olympia
WA
98502
5628 N Division Street
Spokane
WA
99207
16701 South East Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver
WA
98684
215 Junction Road
Madison
WI
53717
5445 South 76th Street
Greendale
WI
53129
825 Pilgrim Way Suite B
Green Bay
WI
54304
buybuy BABY store locations
4351 Creekside Ave.
Hoover
AL
35244
7375 W Bell Rd
Peoria
AZ
85382
10080 N. 90th Street
Scottsdale
AZ
85258
2640 W. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
AZ
85224
1120 Galleria Blvd Suite 160
Roseville
CA
95678
3250 Buskirk Ave Suite 300a
Pleasant Hill
CA
94523
149 Serramonte Center
Daly City
CA
94015
5353 Almaden Expressway Suite A 100
San Jose
CA
95118
7621 Laguna Blvd
Elk Grove
CA
95758
7458 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno
CA
93720
6621 Fallbrook Avenue, Unit B
West Hills
CA
91307
3700 Torrance Blvd.
Torrance
CA
90503
1014 N El Camino Real
Encinitas
CA
92024
25322 El Paseo
Mission Viejo
CA
92691
1660 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista
CA
91915
40438 Winchester Road
Temecula
CA
92591
27651 San Bernardino Ave Ste 110
Redlands
CA
92374
22999 Savi Ranch Parkway
Yorba Linda
CA
92887
11530 4th Street Suite 125
Rancho Cucamonga
CA
91730
6492 South Parker Road
Aurora
CO
80016
5134 South Wadsworth Blvd.
Lakewood
CO
80123
9350 North Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster
CO
80031
1433 New Britain Avenue
West Haetford
CT
06110
501 West Main St.
Newark
DE
19702
8801 Southside Blvd Unit 10
Jacksonville
FL
32256
11345 Causeway Blvd
Brandon
FL
33511
8241 West Flagler Street, Suite 100
Miami
FL
33144
11360 Pines Blvd
Pembroke Pines
FL
33026
2035 N. University Drive
Coral Springs
FL
33071
130 E Altamonte Dr Suite 1000
Altamonte Springs
FL
32701
3206 East Colonial Drive
Orlando
FL
32803
1670 Scenic Hwy N Suite 124
Snellville
GA
30078
7121 North Point Parkway
Alpharetta
GA
30022
2555 Cobb Place Lane Nw Ste 50
Kennesaw
GA
30144
242 Robert C. Daniels Jr. Parkway
Augusta
GA
30909
4100 University Ave Ste 115
West Des Moines
IA
50266
1556 Butterfield Road
Downers Grove
IL
60515
5540 Northwest Hwy
Crystal Lake
IL
60014
324 S Route 59
Naperville
IL
60540
580 E. Golf Road
Schaumburg
IL
60173
1230 N. Us 31, Suite A
Greenwood
IN
46142
4030 East 82nd Street
Indianapolis
IN
46250
435 E. University Drive
Granger
IN
46530
2756 N Greenwich Ct
Wichita
KS
67226
12055 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park
KS
66213
2321 Sir Barton Way Suite 110
Lexington
KY
40509
5919 Bluebonnet Blvd
Baton Rouge
LA
70836
9 Shipyard Drive
Hingham
MA
02184
1683 Rockville Pike
Rockville
MD
20852
4100 28th Street Se
Kentwood
MI
49512
13361 Hall Road, Suite 102
Utica
MI
48315
42595 Ford Road
Canton
MI
48187
28512 Telegraph Road
Southfield
MI
48034
9160 Hudson Road
Woodbury
MN
55125
20000 East Jackson Drive
Independence
MO
64057
15355a Manchester Road
Ballwin
MO
63011
3200 Laclede Station Suite D
St Louis
MO
63143
2716 Freedom Parkway Drive
Fayetteville
NC
28314
3121 Market Center Drive
Morrisville
NC
27560
9555 South Blvd
Charlotte
NC
28273
8062 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 20
Concord
NC
28027
12204 K Plaza
Omaha
NE
68137
119 Middlesex Avenue
Somerville
NH
03060
1590 Kings Highway North
Cherry Hill
NJ
08034
1745 Deptford Center Road
Deptford
NJ
08096
711 Route 28
Bridgewater
NJ
08807
675 Us Highway 1s, Suite 1
Iselin
NJ
08830
310 Route 36
West Long Branch
NJ
07764
530 W Mount Pleasant Avenue
Livingston
NJ
07039
545 Route 46 West
Totowa
NJ
07512
34 East Ridgewood Ave
Paramus
NJ
07652
2451 San Mateo Blvd Ne Suite C
Albuquerque
NM
87110
535 N. Stephanie Street
Henderson
NV
89014
2315 Summa Drive Suite 120
Las Vegas
NV
89135
1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Ste 1
Amherst
NY
14226
1019 Central Park Ave
Scarsdale
NY
10583
3 Enterprise Ave N. Suite 3
Secaucus
NY
07094
895 East Gate Blvd
Garden City
NY
11530
1440 Central Avenue
Colonie
NY
12205
5255 Deerfield Blvd.
Mason
OH
45040
3749 Easton Market
Columbus
OH
43219
6146 Wilmington Pike
Dayton
OH
45459
292 Main Street
Westlake
OH
44145
4045 Richmond Road
Warrensville Heights
OH
44122
10017 East 71st Street
Tulsa
OK
74133
3485 Sw Cedar Hills Blvd S170
Beaverton
OR
97005
12535 Se 82nd Ave., Suite B
Clackamas
OR
97015
1915 Whitehall Mall
Whitehall
PA
18052
751 Horsham Rd Unit B1
Landsdale
PA
19446
1117 Woodruff Road Suite
Greenville
SC
29607
202 Morrell Road
Knoxville
TN
37919
2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 400
Franklin
TN
37067
1451 West Pipeline Road
Hurst
TX
76053
4648 Sw Loop 820
Fort Worth
TX
76109
2901 East State Hwy 114
Southlake
TX
76092
2712 N. Central Expressway
Plano
TX
75074
2930 Preston Rd Suite 600
Frisco
TX
75034
8934 S. Broadway Ave., Ste 448
Tyler
TX
75703
13900 Dallas Parkway
Dallas
TX
75240
5001 183a Toll Road Suite I100
Cedar Park
TX
78613
5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400
Austin
TX
78745
522 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 108
San Antonio
TX
78216
500 N Jackson Road #A2
Pharr
TX
78577
17355 Tomball Parkway Suite 1k
Houston
TX
77064
20416 Highway 59n
Humble
TX
77338
24600 Katy Fwy Suite 200
Katy
TX
77494
12710 Fountain Lake Circle
Stafford
TX
77477
19801 Gulf Freeway Suite 800
Webster
TX
77598
10230 South State Street
Sandy
UT
84070
6398 Springfield Plaza
Springfield
VA
22150
24670 Dulles Landing Dr., Unit 130
Dulles
VA
20166
2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Suite 100
Woodbridge
VA
22192
17686 Southcenter Parkway
Tukwila
WA
98188
201 Junction Rd
Madison
WI
53717
665 Main Street
Brookfield
WI
53005
About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.
About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources: Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.
About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.
About Tiger Capital Group: Tiger Capital Group (www.tigergroup.com) provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation, and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital, or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Toronto.
About B. Riley Retail Solutions: B. Riley Retail Solutions (www.brileyretailsolutions.com) is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel in over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, Europe, and Australia.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hilco Global