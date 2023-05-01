The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is the premiere venue for Julia Child: A Recipe for Life May 20-September 10

New Traveling Exhibition Explores the Life of this American Culinary Pioneer

DEARBORN, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new traveling exhibition will make its debut at The Henry Ford when Julia Child: A Recipe for Life opens in The Gallery by General Motors in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation May 20. This exhibition, created and toured by FLYING FISH, runs through September 10 and explores the key ingredients that led to Julia Child's personal evolution and America's culinary revolution in a fresh and exciting way with immersive opportunities. This culinary pioneer's insatiable curiosity and tenacious spirit drove her to endlessly try, test, prove and communicate how to make delicious food. Learning to cook empowered Julia Child, and she in turn empowered others, profoundly transforming American cuisine and food culture.

Julia Child in her Cambridge kitchen, chopping almonds. 1963Photographer unknown. The Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University Harvard University, Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America (PRNewswire)

"The Foundation, which Julia created to carry on her contributions, marvels at how Julia's example still inspires individuals to learn to cook and pursue their dreams as well as make our food more delicious and sustainable. As one of the most comprehensive portraits of Julia's story and legacy, Julia Child: A Recipe for Life is not to be missed," said Todd Schulkin, Executive Director, The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

This exploration of Julia Child's life will take a deep dive into key inspiring moments of her life as well as the stories of family and friends who supported her career, providing a full view of her life beyond her fame as a television personality and author. Visitors can enjoy interactive spaces such as an interactive The French Chef television studio, complete with a vintage, operable video camera. Visitors will see photography by her husband, Paul Child, as well as personal papers and favorite kitchen tools.

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life is free for members and included with admission to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. For more information, visit THF.ORG.

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life is a touring exhibition produced and managed by FLYING FISH, developed in collaboration with the Napa Valley Museum, under rights granted by The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts and The Schlesinger Library, Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University, and generously supported by Oceania Cruises.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford is a globally recognized destination that fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts representing the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity, and resourcefulness. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, Giant Screen Experience and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. The Henry Ford inspires every individual to unlock their potential and help shape a better future through a variety of channels, including its online presence thehenryford.org, its Emmy®-winning national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, and The Henry Ford's Invention Convention Worldwide, a global K-12 invention education curricular program that teaches students problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and creativity skills. With the support of a growing community of affiliates and supporters, The Henry Ford is the home of Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, Invention Convention Globals and Invention Convention Michigan.

About FLYING FISH

FLYING FISH, a world-renowned producer of touring museum and science center exhibitions, works with many of the world's preeminent institutions to effectively facilitate the production and distribution of exhibitions from museum to museum across borders and overseas. FLYING FISH brings ideas, collections, and exhibitions to life through conceptualizing, designing, fabricating, and traveling these exhibitions throughout the world. Their finished products have made an impact on millions of lives the world over – bringing awe, inspiration, and education to people of all ages around the world. You can learn more at www.flyingfishexhibits.com and follow FLYING FISH on LinkedIn.

About Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville offers a three-part cultural experience of art, nature, and history through exhibitions, educational programs, and creative activities. With hands-on participatory exhibits including world premieres like "France is a Feast" and "Lucy Liu," plus explorations of iconic artists from Walt Disney to Picasso to Frida Kahlo, the museum engages visitors of all ages, languages and interests.

About The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts

The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts was created by Julia in 1995 and became operational in 2004. Its mission is to honor and further Julia's legacy, which centers on the importance of understanding where food comes from, what makes for good food, and the value of cooking.

About Schlesinger Library

Schlesinger Library is the leading center for scholarship on the history of women in the United States. As a part of Harvard Radcliffe Institute, they are devoted to catalyzing new research and to sharing it broadly with scholars and an engaged public.

