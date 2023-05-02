All-new Wagoneer L Wins 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & User Experience Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rooted in Jeep® brand heritage, the long-wheelbase Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L expand the lineup of the award-winning Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Long-wheelbase Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L add 12 inches in overall length (226.7 inches) and 7 inches of wheelbase (130.0 inches) to the standard wheelbase models to deliver best-in-class overall passenger volume, total volume, best-in-class third-row headroom and the most cargo volume behind the third row

Spacious interior for up to eight passengers combines premium mix of American design, authentic materials, fine details and leading-edge technology

Offers more than 50 inches of total screen display area, with advanced, user-friendly technologies, including 5-times-faster Uconnect 5, Amazon Fire TV Built-in, windshield Head-up Display (HUD), frameless digital cluster, digital rearview mirror and class-exclusive 19-speaker 950-watt McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System

Wagoneer L named to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list, following Grand Wagoneer winning a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award in 2022

The all-new 2023 Wagoneer L with its spacious, premium and technologically advanced interior continues to set the standard for sophistication as a winner of Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX for 2023.

"The stellar combination of supple materials, comfortable seating, cavernous room and a plethora of good-looking displays and well-functioning technologies, including high-res rear entertainment screens with built-in Amazon Fire TV, make the Wagoneer L a 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX winner," said Christie Schweinsberg, Wards editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge.

The new 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are 12 inches longer overall (226.7 inches) than the standard-wheelbase models. Featuring a 130-inch wheelbase (+7 inches compared to standard wheelbase) and up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (+15.8 cubic feet compared to standard wheelbase), the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are designed and engineered to provide unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room for oversize gear, all while delivering the award-winning attributes of the standard-wheelbase versions, including all-new powerful and efficient Hurricane engines, legendary capability from three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and advanced safety and technology.

"With its extra foot in length versus the standard Wagoneer, the Jeep® Wagoneer L is a monster premium three-row beast that can handle just about anything an owner would throw at it, with style," said Bob Gritzinger, Wards editor and Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX judge.

As the new benchmark of large SUVs, Wagoneer L offers an interior and user experience created with a modern American style, finely crafted details, innovative storage options and leading-edge technology.

The Wards 10 Best Interiors & User Experience (UX) awards is an all-encompassing awards program, which recognizes that the user experience is now deeply embedded in the interior. New or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology are evaluated. Wards editors judged nominated vehicles on a variety of aspects that shape the user's experience inside the vehicle, including:

Aesthetics and design of the interior

Material quality, fit and finish

Connectivity and infotainment

Comfort and usability of controls and features

Instrument-panel design, information delivery and ease of operation

Advanced driver-assist systems

Overall value

"This double honor from Wards — for both the best interior and the best user experience — is strong validation that the all-new Wagoneer L delivers on its mission of being the best large SUV on the market today," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Designed by the same teams that created the Wards award-winning interior and user experience in the Grand Cherokee L and Grand Wagoneer, the Wagoneer L interior is the most spacious and user-friendly in its segment, offering premium features such as available Amazon Fire TV Built-in and exclusive McIntosh audio."

