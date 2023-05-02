Mazda Reports April Sales Results

April Marks the Sixth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 32,351 vehicles, an increase of 7.5 percent compared to April 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 120,735 vehicles; an increase of 7.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in April, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 11.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,765 vehicles in April, a decrease of 10 percent compared to April 2022 .

Sales Highlights

Best April sales since 1994 with 32,351 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-30 with 5,954 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-9 with 3,311 vehicles sold.

Best-ever sales of CX-50 with 4,305 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada , Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 4,459 vehicles, a decrease of 25.7 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales total 15,785 vehicles; a decrease of 16.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 3,777 vehicles, an increase of 609 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 23,040 vehicles; an increase of 94 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























April April YOY % % MTD

April April YOY % % MTD



2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,619 3,594 (27.1) % (24.3) %

9,914 13,086 (24.2) % (23.5) %

Mazda 3 Sdn 1,093 1,361 (19.7) % (16.6) %

4871 5,065 (3.8) % (2.9) %

Mazda 3 HB 1,526 2,233 (31.7) % (29.0) %

5043 8,021 (37.1) % (36.5) %























Mazda6 0 7 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 332 (100.0) % (100.0) %























MX-5 Miata 967 658 47.0 % 52.6 %

3,557 2,263 57.2 % 58.7 %

MX-5 553 224 146.9 % 156.4 %

1896 748 153.5 % 156.0 %

MXR 414 434 (4.6) % (0.9) %

1661 1,515 9.6 % 10.7 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 5,954 4,545 31.0 % 36.0 %

25824 14,039 83.9 % 85.8 %

CX-5 14,333 16,404 (12.6) % (9.3) %

53060 67,057 (20.9) % (20.1) %

CX-9 3,311 3,107 6.6 % 10.7 %

13147 13,570 (3.1) % (2.2) %

CX-50 4,305 1,700 153.2 % 163.0 %

14069 1,756 701.2 % 709.1 %

MX-30 17 78 (78.2) % (77.4) %

32 258 (87.6) % (87.5) %

C90 845 0 - -

1114 0 - -

C9P 0 0 - -

18 0 - -

CARS 3,586 4,259 (15.8) % (12.6) %

13,471 15,681 (14.1) % (13.2) %

TRUCKS 28,765 25,834 11.3 % 15.6 %

107,264 96,680 10.9 % 12.0 %























TOTAL 32,351 30,093 7.5 % 11.6 %

120,735 112,361 7.5 % 8.5 %













































*Selling Days 26 27





101 102





























