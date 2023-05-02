THE TOLAN GROUP PLACES SVP, HUMAN RESOURCES FOR ONE GI

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Alex Britt, PHR, as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for OneGI. Created by physicians in April 2020, OneGI has established a unique physician-led culture with an integrated network of world class GI practices by best-in-class executive leadership. Mr. Britt is an Executive Human Resources Business Partner, who has managed all phases of full-cycle employment, employs current human capital practices that attract and retain high-potential talent, and develops executable strategies that motivate teams individually and financially to exceed corporate objectives.

The Tolan Group (PRNewsfoto/The Tolan Group) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Britt was previously the Vice President of HR at Vivant Behavioral Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare company that serves clients in residential treatment centers for adolescents, community-based services for clients of all ages, and ABA centers across 9 states. Earlier in his career, he was the Vice President of Human Resources at Sequel Youth & Family Services, where he led a team of 34 HR professionals that included program management, talent acquisition, total rewards, and HR compliance.

About OneGI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit https://onegi.com/.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high-impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THE TOLAN GROUP