Fortune 500 chief marketing officer to deliver Lycoming College commencement address

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicia Tillman '97, an executive leader with more than two decades of experience at the highest levels of global marketing, sales, and strategy, will deliver the commencement address at Lycoming College's 175th commencement ceremony, celebrating the Class of 2023, on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. She will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws from Lycoming during the commencement ceremony.

Careers of significance and lives of meaning begin at Lycoming—a nationally-ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Pennsylvania. Think deeply and act boldly at Lycoming. (PRNewsfoto/Lycoming College) (PRNewswire)

Tillman is known for being inspiring, creative, and purpose-driven, engendering exceptional followership. She was recently named chief marketing officer for Delta, where she will also serve as a member of the Delta Leadership Committee. She will lead the airline's brand strategy, overseeing the marketing, creative services, and community engagement teams to bring Delta's story to life and deepen relationships with customers around the world. As a member of Delta's Leadership Committee, she will influence the airline's vision and strategy.

Previously, Tillman served in top marketing and revenue leadership roles for some of the largest, most admired and innovative brands in the world. She was global chief marketing officer of technology giant SAP and had an 11-year tenure at American Express, where she led marketing, public affairs and business services for the travel division. Most recently she was chief revenue officer of Capitolis, a leading fintech and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

Tillman holds a bachelor of arts degree from Lycoming College and she is a graduate of the Chief Marketing Officer program at The Kellogg School of Management. She is a board member of Gates Industrial Corporation, RainFocus, and board trustee and chair of the education committee for The Hun School of Princeton. She has been named one of the Most Influential CMOs in the World by Forbes.

As a student at Lycoming, she was elected president of the Student Senate, was a member of Gamma Delta Sigma sorority, and was instrumental in starting the women's lacrosse program. The Lycoming College Institute for Management Studies hosted Tillman in 2018 as guest lecturer for its annual Harding Lecture Series.

Graduating senior Emma Wolfe, a managerial economics and international studies double major with a minor in German, was selected to deliver this year's senior greeting at the 2023 Commencement ceremony. Wolfe is an active member of the Lycoming College community and currently involved in Student Senate, Choir, and Chamber Choir. She serves as the Baseball Team manager, and is a very active member of Gamma Delta Sigma sorority. Wolfe previously served as the president of the Panhellenic Council, and chaired the Sexual Assault Prevent Week Committee last year.

Read the press release in full at https://www.lycoming.edu/news/stories/2023/05/tillman-commencement-speaker.aspx.

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,200 active learners from 31 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 35 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. Lycoming is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 388 Best Colleges. Lycoming is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

