Victor Allen's Coffee Brand Collaborates with Walmart on Ready-To-Drink Iced Coffee Line

Offering Includes Mocha Iced Coffee Latte, Vanilla Iced Coffee Latte, and Caramel Iced Coffee Latte

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading U.S. roaster, blender, and packer of Coffee, announced today new distribution of its Victor Allen's Coffee Brand in a Ready-To-Drink Iced Coffee Latte format at the leading retailer Walmart.

" Victor Allen's Coffee is all about empowering our consumers to have a great Iced Coffee Beverage without compromise"

Available today, shoppers at over 500 select Walmart stores throughout the country can find Victor Allen's Coffee 8 oz. cans of Ready-To-Drink Iced Coffee Lattes. New packaging graphics are also being showcased on-shelf with the new Victor Allen's Coffee Brand look that features a new Brand logo and refreshed can packaging graphics.

"Consumers demand for high quality coffee at a reasonable price continues to grow as inflation remains sticky," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "The Victor Allen's Coffee Brand is all about empowering our consumers to have a great Iced Coffee Beverage without having to compromise on quality or spend extra dollars from their bank account. We are proud to partner with the Walmart and bring the Walmart community this offering."

To find a Walmart near you, visit the Walmart store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen's Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen's website and follow Victor Allen's Coffee on Facebook and Instagram.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

