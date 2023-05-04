Cboe's Catherine Clay Joins Coin Metrics' Board of Directors As Observer

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that Catherine Clay of Cboe Global Markets has joined the company's Board of Directors as an observer.

Cboe Global Markets, the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, participated in Coin Metrics' $35 million Series C financing round in 2022. In Clay's role as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Digital and Data Solutions, she leads the firm's digital asset efforts, including Cboe's regulated digital asset exchange. She serves on Cboe's Executive Leadership Team and has been with the company since 2015.

"With her mix of experience in both traditional markets data and digital assets, Cathy brings a wealth of expertise and will be valued as an observer on Coin Metrics' Board of Directors," said Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics. "I appreciate Cathy's deep insights and connections in the data space and look forward to working with her to advance Coin Metrics' mission of organizing the world's crypto data and making it transparent and accessible. Together, we will ensure that Coin Metrics continues to serve as the trusted partner for crypto economic data intelligence and innovation."

Before being promoted to Executive Vice President at Cboe, Clay was Senior Vice President, Information Solutions, where she helped clients better understand and access Cboe's market data and analytics, execution services and index businesses, and has overseen the integration of several acquisitions into the information solutions business line.

"I am excited to become an observer on Coin Metrics' Board of Directors and contribute to the company's success in the fast-evolving crypto data intelligence space," said Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President of Cboe Global Markets and new observer of the Coin Metrics Board of Directors. "As a leader in the financial industry, I understand the critical importance of accurate and reliable data, especially for regulated entities. Coin Metrics' commitment to providing institutional-quality data is essential for the industry's continued growth and adoption. I look forward to working with the Coin Metrics team to help shape the future of digital assets and accelerate value creation in the new crypto economy."

Clay began her career as a clerk in Interactive Brokers' market-making unit, Timber Hill, and progressed to director of floor trading and operations. In 2006, she left Timber Hill to co-found Thales LLC, a market-making firm on the NYSE Options Floor and on the OneChicago single stock futures exchange.

She joined LiveVol, Inc. in 2010 as Chief Strategy Officer. At the time of Cboe's acquisition of LiveVol in 2015, Clay held the position of Chief Executive Officer. She lives in Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado.

With the most extensive crypto data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. The company was recently included on the 'FORTUNE Crypto 40' list of the most influential companies in the industry and was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

