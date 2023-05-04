Lukka Announces IOSCO Statement of Adherence for Lukka Prime Following Big 4 Accounting Firm Review

Leading global institutional crypto data and data management provider, Lukka, further demonstrates commitment to operational risk management through adherence to IOSCO's Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

NAPLES, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading institutional crypto data and data management provider, has published its IOSCO Statement of Adherence, for Lukka Prime, which is supported by a review performed by an independent Big 4 accounting firm. Lukka's IOSCO Statement of Adherence describes the governance, quality, and accountability policies, procedures, and controls implemented for Lukka Prime (the "Benchmark").

Lukka logo (PRNewswire)

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) brings together the world's securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard-setter for the securities sector. The IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks was created to increase market confidence over Benchmarks by providing recommended practices to help ensure governance and accountability, including quality and transparency, for Benchmark Administrators.

"The completion of Lukka's independent audit of Lukka Prime against the IOSCO Principles by a Big 4 Accounting Firm is just another example of our continued commitment to build trust with our partners and provide institutional-grade product offerings that our customers can rely upon with confidence." - Dan Huscher, Chief Data Products Officer at Lukka.

Lukka was the first service provider in the crypto ecosystem to complete AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Lukka also received its ISO/IEC 27001 Certification in November 2022. With the addition of IOSCO, Lukka further emphasizes its commitment to ensuring customer trust to establish financial transparency for their customers. Lukka is, and will continue to be, adherent to the IOSCO Principles to support and accelerate innovation in building the infrastructure for the future of global commerce.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk-mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include both Traditional and Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals, and any other businesses interacting with crypto assets. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, including AICPA SOC Controls and ISO standards, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is a global company headquartered in the United States.

For information about Lukka, visit https://lukka.tech/

Lukka Inc.

Contact:

Arielle Avalos

a.avalos@lukka.global

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lukka