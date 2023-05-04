New Study: 78% of Cannabis Users Give the Plant High Praise for Boosting Mental Health

New Study: 78% of Cannabis Users Give the Plant High Praise for Boosting Mental Health

A survey conducted by Drive Research reveals the usage habits, purchasing behaviors, and consumption preferences of cannabis users across the country.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all cannabis users (78%) reveal consuming the plant has positive impacts on their mental health in the latest Cannabis Consumer Report by Drive Research.

Survey data collected from 3,926 cannabis consumers across the U.S. also shows that most users believe cannabis positively impacts their overall happiness (79%) and makes them more social (63%).

It's a substantial percentage that only highlights the increase in cannabis usage as it becomes legal across more states.

In fact, the majority of cannabis consumers surveyed (78%) report their usage will only increase or remain the same in the next twelve months.

Due to these perceived benefits of cannabis, it has become a part of many daily routines with nearly 1 in 2 cannabis users reporting they consume it every day (48%). So much so, if an employer started requiring regular drug testing for cannabis, it would influence 56% of cannabis consumers to quit or not apply.

To uncover more cannabis shopper insights and trends, the report is available for purchase on the Drive Research website .

About Drive Research

Drive Research is a national market research company specializing in custom-built, quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Our market research firm takes pride in making organizations more successful by extracting insights from the data we collect to accelerate business strategy. Learn more at DriveResearch.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Drive Research