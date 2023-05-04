Parallel ENT & Allergy Adds the Ear Institute of Texas and the Hearing Institute of Texas as Supported Practices

SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy has expanded into a third state through its partnership with the Ear Institute of Texas (EIT) and the Hearing Institute of Texas (HIT). Parallel will provide EIT and HIT non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care.

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Lance Jackson, the Ear Institute of Texas and Hearing Institute of Texas has five board-certified physicians and total staff of 50. EIT provides medical and surgical treatments of the ear, nose, throat, and other ENT disorders for patients of all ages. This includes all forms of otolaryngology conditions, including subspecialty care of both otology/neurotology and laryngology conditions by fellowship-trained physicians. The practice also offers vestibular testing, allergy evaluation and treatments including immunotherapy options, and laryngoscopy. The Hearing Institute of Texas fits patients with hearing aids and provides all aspects of audiology care, including cochlear implantation.

"We are happy to welcome the physicians and staff from the Ear Institute of Texas and the Hearing Institute of Texas to the growing Parallel team," says Glenn Noble, Parallel's CEO. "The practice has a reputation for excellence in the greater San Antonio area and South Texas region. We are confident that together we can continue to grow and provide the best care for patients."

EIT chose Parallel ENT & Allergy after a comprehensive search for a practice management partner led by Bayshore Growth Partners.

"We are thrilled to join Parallel ENT & Allergy. After evaluating the options in practice management, we found that Parallel has a great team with a philosophy that will allow us to maintain clinical autonomy. With Parallel's shared services, such as revenue cycle management, IT, recruiting and other critical business services, we are poised to take our practice to the next level. We are excited to lead and expand ear, nose, throat and allergy care in the San Antonio and broader Texas market," said Lance Jackson, MD and founder of The Ear Institute and Hearing Institute of Texas.

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit parallelenta.com.

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level.

The firm has been consistently named a Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm by Inc. Magazine. Additionally, Trinity Hunt is listed at No. 2 on the 2022 Top North American Small-Cap Buyout Firms List compiled by HEC Paris and Dow Jones. Trinity Hunt currently ranks at No. 4 among PE firms on the HEC-Dow Jones Best Performing Small-Cap Private Equity Firms ranking. For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com.

