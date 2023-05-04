Rodney Strong Vineyards Invites You to Buy an Electric Vehicle

The Sonoma County wine company continues its commitment to sustainability and offers consumers a chance to win an electric vehicle

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma County-based Rodney Strong Vineyards has launched the Rodney Strong eCar Sweepstakes . Now through June 30, consumers can enter online for a chance to win $60,000 toward an electric vehicle purchase. As a family-owned winery, they are committed to doing everything possible to preserve the earth for generations to come. One way Rodney Strong Vineyards wants to expand its sustainability efforts is by encouraging consumers to make their next car electric.

(PRNewswire)

Rodney Strong Vineyards expands its sustainability efforts by encouraging consumers to make their next car electric.

"Sustainability is an everyday practice for us and drives how we choose to live our lives at Rodney Strong Vineyards," said Vice President of Marketing, Erica Odden. "EVs are quickly becoming a key part of a sustainable California. As one of California's first certified sustainable wineries and vineyards, we want to lead the way by supporting the movement to go electric with an engaging program for our consumers."

Rodney Strong Vineyards has joined the EV movement themselves utilizing electric forklifts in the winery and vehicles in the vineyard as part of its long-standing priority to reduce its environmental impact. From becoming the first carbon-neutral winery in Sonoma County back in 2003, to implementing sustainable farming practices, to installing a solar power array that provides over 50% of their electrical needs, and earning a Fish Friendly Farming® certification, the focus is on improving air quality and ensuring environmental health and economic feasibility.

Odden continued, "as we look to the future, we will continue to be as sustainable as possible here in Sonoma County and create opportunities for our consumers to participate. By doing so, we not only improve the quality of life in the community around us, we support a culture focused on longevity for our future."

Rodney Strong Vineyards, founded in 1959 and now owned by the Klein Family, sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards and produces award-winning wines from some of Sonoma County's finest appellations. It is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County.

No purchase necessary to enter. Learn more and find official rules at RodneyStrongECarSweeps.com .

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates (RSWE) is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County's finest appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 30 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein Family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County. Learn more at RodneyStrong.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rodney Strong Vineyards