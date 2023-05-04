SDI Presence Welcomes Back Joe Felicicchia as Vice President of Sales - Utilities

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Corporate Plus-certified IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), announces the return of Joe Felicicchia as the Vice President of Sales - Utilities. Felicicchia previously served as SDI's Vice President – Utilities from 2017 to 2021.

During Felicicchia's previous tenure at SDI, he managed numerous key accounts including Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas (WEC Energy Group Companies), Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, San Jose Water, and American Water.

"Joe has been a trusted advisor on numerous Utility technology projects and consulting engagements, and SDI is pleased to have his decades of experience in the utilities marketplace back on our team," stated Hardik Bhatt, SDI's Chief Executive Officer. "Joe is well known in this industry to many of our long-term partners and customers. His transition into the new role will be seamless."

SDI's growing utilities practice recently established a new data governance board for a large energy client, clearly defining that organization's guiding principles and leveraging the power of data to ensure a shared understanding of business potential across organization domains. The SDI Utilities Team also delivered an Enterprise Asset Management system (EAM) for a large/tier one Midwest Utility. The Long Cycle Work Management EAM System is providing improvements and efficiencies for a targeted savings of $1.4 million a year.

Immediately preceding his return to SDI, Felicicchia served as the Senior Director – Sales and Client Engagement with Picarro, Inc. where he oversaw sales and account management for the Eastern U.S. and Canada. Felicicchia also worked for many years in executive leadership at WEC Energy Group's Peoples (PGL) and North Shore Gas. (NSG) in the Chicagoland Area. Among his various roles, Joe served as General Manager for NSG and held operational and construction leadership roles at PGL.

Felicicchia has deep utility technology experience, having led many utility technology projects (EAM, CIS, Infrastructure) and spearheaded the formation of the PGL Business Technology group, where he engineered the move of all the utility's operations technology applications (including EAM, GIS, mobile data systems and their customer information system), mobile hardware, and wireless communications technology into a centralized IT support portfolio model. Led by Felicicchia, the IT services group acted as an intermediary between Operations and back-office IT, running upgrade projects, taking care of break fixes, providing data analysis, and conducting applications training.

Felicicchia is an active member of the Midwest Energy Association (MEA), the Northeast Gas Association (NGA), the American Gas Association (AGA) and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). He has spoken at many industry events.

SDI will be attending the 2023 American Gas Association (AGA ) Operations Conference & Biennial Exhibition in Grapevine, Texas through May 4, 2023, as well as the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Business Diversity Conference from May 16 through 19, 2023 in St. Louis. Both events will also be great opportunities for utility industry personnel to meet or catch up with Felicicchia.

Felicicchia is based in Los Angeles California, and can be reached at jfelicicchia@sdipresence.com.

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and multicloud solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with Corporate Plus designation from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram .

