Sprott Capital Partners Completes Management-Led Buyout and Rebrands as SCP Resource Finance

Peter Grosskopf to lead SCP team with high conviction on precious and energy transition metals

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sprott Capital Partners today announced the completion of a management-led buyout from Sprott Inc. Effective immediately, Sprott Capital Partners will become SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP"). SCP will be led by Peter Grosskopf, former Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Inc. (2010 – 2022) and managed by its existing experienced executive team. SCP Resource Finance will continue to provide capital markets advisory, investment banking and private client business to mineral exploration and mining clients on a global basis from offices in Toronto and London.

"At SCP, we have one of the broadest investment teams covering the mining industry, with analysts across all sub-specialities from base and energy transition metals to precious metals and uranium. Our independence, specialized knowledge and experienced team differentiates us from other dealers servicing the sector. Thanks to strong financial backing and senior management team ownership, we are now well positioned to build on our leadership position as an independent and resource-focused broker dealer," stated Peter Grosskopf, Chief Executive Officer, SCP Resource Finance. "With enviable relationships and reputation, strong conviction that minerals and metals markets are on the upswing and ready access to capital, we look forward to remaining an active supporter of the global mining sector."

Since its formation in 2017, Sprott Capital Partners has raised more than $5.3 billion of capital for mining sector clients and advised on almost $2 billion of M&A transactions and strategic investments. In 2022, Sprott Capital Partners ranked as the 4th largest underwriter in sub-$100 million mining public offerings and private placements.

"After fifty years of underinvestment, the mining sector's time is now," added Brock Salier, Head of Research, SCP Resource Finance. "Industry fundamentals have never been healthier; gold is demonstrating its value as the backbone of the international economic system and the energy transition presents the most compelling investment opportunity for the mining sector in decades. We believe investment opportunities will soon reach all-time highs and our ambition is to be the trusted partner to corporate and institutional clients realizing mining's great potential."

With the completion of the buyout from Sprott Inc., SCP Resource Finance will continue with no material changes to its management or investment teams, client accounts or day-to-day operations.

About SCP Resource Finance LP

