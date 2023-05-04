TEAMSTERS CHALLENGE AMAZON AT NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

California Teamsters File ULP Charge, Call on Amazon to Bargain

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 42 and Teamsters Local 396 have filed an unfair labor practice charge against Amazon for unlawfully threatening workers' jobs and failing to recognize and bargain with the union.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The charge, filed with the National Labor Relations Board Region 31, concerns over 80 Amazon drivers and dispatchers in Palmdale, Calif., who joined Local 396 in Los Angeles. The workers won neutrality and voluntary union recognition from Amazon's Delivery Service Partner, Battle-Tested Strategies. On April 28, workers unanimously ratified a Teamster contract containing better pay and safety protections.

"While enforcing the newly ratified agreement, Teamsters recognized Amazon has immense control over its Amazon DSP workers. This requires Amazon's participation in order to resolve issues faced by the workers. A demand to bargain was sent to Amazon and the company chose to neglect its responsibilities by refusing to comply with the demand, leading to the unfair labor practice charges," said Randy Korgan, Teamsters Amazon Division Director and Teamsters Joint Council 42 Director of Organizing.

The charge, filed on the workers' behalf, sets forth a myriad of unfair labor practice violations, including Amazon's failure to recognize the Teamsters as the workers' exclusive bargaining agent, failure to execute a collective bargaining agreement reflecting the terms agreed to by the Amazon DSP, threatening workers with job loss because they engaged in protected concerted activities and chose to unionize, and holding mandatory captive audience meetings where workers were forced to listen to antiunion rhetoric.

The Teamsters are calling for immediate injunctive relief, requesting the NLRB investigate the charge, issue complaint, and go into federal court to prohibit Amazon from terminating its contract with BTS.

"I'm putting my health on the line every day delivering packages for Amazon," said Heath Lopez, an Amazon driver and Local 396 member. "The company spends money on technology to surveil us in the vans but won't pay to fix the air conditioning when it's 110 degrees outside. We signed a petition and threatened a walkout last year, but Amazon still doesn't care about our safety. We organized a union to hold Amazon accountable and we are committed to continuing this fight."

"Teamsters across the country are proud to stand alongside these brave Amazon drivers and dispatchers," Korgan said. "For over a year, Amazon workers in Palmdale have been taking action on the shop floor and organizing to support each other. They are showing that worker power can overcome even the biggest corporations in the world."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

