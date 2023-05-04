VOICES FOR HUMANITY PROTECTS HUMAN RIGHTS IN NEPAL WITH RAHUL KC

Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY—the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities—announces a new episode featuring the work of human rights activist Rahul KC, which premiered May 3, 2023.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of civil war that claimed 19,000 lives and displaced tens of thousands, Nepal still suffers from endemic human rights abuses. Working to eradicate human rights violations, Rahul KC plants the seeds of a grass-roots movement, from schoolyards to the halls of power, educating citizens on their human rights. His work helped shape Nepal's new constitution, guaranteeing human rights for all.

ABOUT RAHUL KC

Rahul KC was raised in Kathmandu, Nepal's largest city, during the country's 10-year civil war. As a result, he grew up believing that domestic violence and forced child labor were a normal way of life. Discovering Youth for Human Rights at the age of 12, he began to understand the gravity of the injustices being committed and the universal laws that had been passed to prevent them. Upon graduating from high school, he formed a group to promote human rights education in Nepal. Bringing his message everywhere at this "roof of the world," Rahul's work has educated thousands on human rights and ultimately helped to change Nepal's constitution, ensuring effective implementation, protection, and promotion of human rights.

Rahul KC currently serves as the president for Youth for Human Rights Nepal.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

