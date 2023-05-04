Weizmann Institute Scientists Unveil "Parallel Evolution of Cannabinoid Biosynthesis" Breakthrough Study in Nature Plants Journal

This Exclusive Non-Cannabis Alternative Novel IP Was Recently Successfully Applied by Xinteza to Its Highly Efficient Cannabinoid Bio-Production Proprietary Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a disruptive study article published in Nature Plants leading scientific journal, and followed by a special review in the journal's News & Views, Weizmann Institute scientists revealed a step-by-step production of cannabinoids in the Helichrysum umbraculigerum plant. The study, led by Dr. Shirley (Paula) Berman, in the Prof. Asaph Aharoni lab of the Weizmann Institute Plant and Environmental Sciences department, reveals a completely alternative non-cannabis plant-derived production system, which is capable of highly efficient and flawless end-to-end cannabinoid biosynthesis. This exclusive non-Cannabis alternative novel IP was recently successfully utilized and implemented by Xinteza to its super-efficient microbial cannabinoid bio-production newly developed proprietary platform.

Weizmann Institute research leaders Dr. Shirley (Paula) Berman and Prof. Asaph Aharoni (PRNewswire)

As previously reported, this newly discovered alternative gene pool includes a novel prenyltransferase enzyme, featuring superior kinetics and improved flexibility to solve major bottlenecks hindering cannabinoid biosynthesis. Furthermore, as previously reported, this alternative non-cannabis plant-derived system also includes a novel sub-set of cannabinoid-glycosylation enzymes and genes, enabling the biosynthesis of true water-soluble cannabinoids to revolutionize beverages, cosmetics, and pharma.

Xinteza API Ltd. operates in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Plant Metabolomics lab headed by Prof. Asaph Aharoni, and based on a license signed with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute.

About Xinteza API

Founded in 2020, Xinteza aims to revolutionize the production of rare and expensive pure Cannabinoids and Psychedelics active ingredients using innovative, highly efficient biosynthesis to dramatically decrease their production costs and unlock access to the whole range of complex high value compounds.

Xinteza is diligently building an unprecedented portfolio of IP assets & patents, genes & enzymes, novel molecules, microorganism strains & biosynthesis platforms, to carry out its long-term strategic 'X-factor' triple approach: (a) Cutting Edge Core IP; (b) Ultra Efficient Bio-Production Platform; (c) Highly Competitive "Fabless" Global-Local Manufacturing & Supply.

About Yeda

Yeda Research and Development Company Ltd. is the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Yeda currently manages approximately 500 unique patent families and has generated the highest income per researcher compared to any other academic technology transfer operation worldwide. Through the years, Yeda has contributed the commercialization of a number of groundbreaking therapies, such as Copaxone, Rebif, Tookad®, Erbitux®, Vectibix®, Protrazza®, Humira®, and recently the CAR-T cancer therapy Yescarta®.

About the Weizmann Institute of Science

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel is one of the world's top-ranking multidisciplinary research institutions. Noted for its wide-ranging exploration of the natural and exact sciences, Weizmann Institute's scientists are advancing research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, computer science and encryption, astrophysics, and particle physics, and are tackling diseases such as cancer, while also addressing climate change through environmental, ocean, and plant sciences. click here to read the full release.

