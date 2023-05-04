WiMi Builds A High-Performance Database Software Based on Distributed Algorithm for Specific Holographic Data

BEIJING, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the development of a high-performance database software based on distribution algorithm for specific holographic data. The software focuses on specific data and uses distributed algorithm to achieve high-performance database calls.

The database software allows the distribution of different regions to exercise local control over their data. For example, it enables global data to be entered, queried, and maintained locally. This is due to the proximity of computer resources to the user, which reduces the cost of communication and increases the speed of response. The data in the database involving other sites is only a tiny amount, significantly reducing the amount of information transferred on the network. The security of local data can also be done better.

The database uses the autonomy of a distributed site local DBMS, allowing most local transaction management and control to be resolved locally. Only when data from other sites are involved, does it need to be managed as a global transaction over the network. Distributed DBMS can be designed with varying degrees of autonomy, from having full site autonomy to almost fully centralized control.

Distributed systems have higher reliability and better availability than centralized systems. For example, because the data is distributed across multiple sites and has many replicated data, a failure at an individual site or individual communication link does not cause the entire system to crash, and a local failure of the system does not cause a global loss of control. If the accessed data is in the local database, then it can be executed by the computer where the user is located, and it is faster.

Distributed database technology is used to develop global applications based on several established databases, and specific changes are made to the original local database system to form a distributed system. This is simpler than rebuilding an extensive database system and saves time and financial and material resources. It is also possible to rapidly expand the existing distributed database system by increasing the number of sites.

With the development of WiMi's database software, its data compatibility will become more extensive. Adopting the distributed algorithm will significantly improve the performance of the database. In the future, the holographic database will contain geographic data, satellite and aerial image data, 2D vector data, urban panoramic 3D data, high-precision street view data, etc., and tourism, commercial, industry, and other information data. The holographic database will use the panoramic data collected by satellite, aerial tilt remote sensing, and other technologies to provide users with multi-dimensional map data services and industry solutions such as high-precision street view, urban panoramic 3D, and electronic navigation maps.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.