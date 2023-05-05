Deltek Celebrates Its Small Business Momentum

Government contractors, A&E firms, and construction firms, among other project-based businesses, contributed to the significant growth of Deltek's small business customer base

HERNDON, Va., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it continues to see considerable momentum around small businesses using its solutions. Deltek's small business customer base grew by nearly 20% in 2022, with government contractors accounting for nearly half of that growth.

Keeping pace with technological innovation is an invaluable tool for growth and can give small businesses an advantage, where speed and staying ahead of competitors are crucial to success. Deltek enables small businesses with easy-to-use technology that scales seamlessly, to help achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Deltek's industry-specific software adapts and evolves with the needs of growing companies, providing the security, privacy, and flexibility small businesses need while empowering their remote teams with an accessible, reliable platform.

Deltek Celebrates Small Business Week, April 30-May 6

Deltek is proud to support thousands of small businesses across the globe on their path to success. During Small Business Week, April 30-May 6, Deltek highlighted its customers and breadth of its offerings to help small businesses succeed.

Deltek's Small Business Hub includes educational resources for business owners including best practices, research articles, videos and more information to help them maximize their success winning and retaining government contracts, better navigate within the public sector, and take control of driving their businesses forward.

For decades, small businesses have trusted Deltek with business solutions that are cost-effective, agile, scalable and prepare their company for long term growth and innovation. A&E firms use Deltek Ajera to increase project profitability, improve utilization rates and streamline back-office accounting processes. With solutions like Deltek Specpoint and Deltek + ArchiSnapper, small businesses have even more access to intelligent tools to collaborate on projects throughout the project lifecycle. And for construction firms, Deltek ComputerEase is the leading tool for construction accounting, job costing, project management, payroll services, cloud hosting and more.

In the government contracting space, small businesses rely on Deltek Costpoint, the gold-standard ERP for government contractors. Costpoint delivers more innovation and greater intelligence through an all-in-one system across the project lifecycle. Small businesses also utilize GovWin IQ, which enables companies to identify early-stage opportunities, plan strategically, build relationships and navigate the competitive contracting landscape.

"Finding the right technology partner is more important than ever for small businesses as they try to remain competitive in today's economy and plan for the future workforce. Deltek is proud to support over 10,000 small businesses and arm them with the tools and resources they need to run a successful business today and scale their business for tomorrow," said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer of Deltek. "We're thankful to all the project-based businesses that trust us as their technology partner. We have a lot more innovation on the horizon and we look forward to continuing to power project success for all of Deltek Project Nation."

Additional Resources for Small Businesses

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

