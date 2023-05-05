EY Announces Prashant Agrawal of Impact Analytics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO & Founder, Prashant Agrawal, of Impact Analytics was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Impact Analytics ranked #74 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List in 2019. Impact Analytics is a Retail & CPG focused Analytics & A.I. Enterprise SaaS provider (PRNewsfoto/Impact Analytics) (PRNewswire)

Prashant Agrawal was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am thrilled and humbled to be selected as an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist," said Prashant Agrawal, CEO of Impact Analytics. "This recognition is not just for me, but also for our incredible team at Impact Analytics , which has worked tirelessly to build and deliver world-class AI solutions for the retail industry."

Prashant's commitment to sustainability is evident in Impact Analytics' end-to-end SaaS supply-chain and merchandising platform, which empowers businesses to improve business performance and achieve sustainability goals in the process.

"Impact Analytics prioritizes sustainability, social impact, and stakeholder value creation." Prashant added. "By focusing on these core values, we are on a mission to help organizations realize value from the mountain of data they possess and to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all." Prashant's leadership and dedication to creating a purpose-driven organization has made Impact Analytics a true leader in the industry.

Regional award winners will be announced on Thursday, June 22, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics is a proven leader in Retail, CPG. Manufacturing and Supply Chain focused enterprise AI SaaS solutions. Its suite of products for planning, forecasting, merchandising, and end-to-end lifecycle pricing is empowering leading retailers to make smart data-based decisions, transform their businesses, and achieve substantial business benefits. Impact's unique engagement model allows for quick implementations to be executed in a cost-efficient manner with lower TCO. To learn more, visit www.impactanalytics.co .

