NOVOSENSE at PCIM Europe 2023: Semiconductor Solutions for Automotive & Industrial Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (NOVOSENSE), a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal IC company, today announced its scheduled attendance at PCIM Europe 2023, one of the world's leading international exhibitions and conferences for power electronics and its applications. From May 9 to 11, NOVOSENSE plans to showcase technologies and products for automotive and industrial applications. NOVOSENSE representative will give presentation regarding how isolation technology empowers the electrification process at E-Mobility & Energy Storage in Hall 6, on May 11.

At the tradeshow, NOVOSENSE will display its products of isolator, interface, driver IC, current sensor, SiC device, etc., which can be applied in applications such as photovoltaic (PV) inverter, industrial automation, battery management system (BMS), motor driver, EV/HEV traction inverter, OBC/DCDC, power supply.

Prominent accomplishments fulfilled in applications of PV, energy storage, industrial control, automotive electronics

Since the company's establishment in 2013, NOVOSENSE has stepped into the fast track of technological innovations, continuously making progress in satisfying the dynamic market demand with high-performance products and solutions.

PV & energy storage

With the trend towards high efficiency, low energy consumption and low cost, analog technology and chips are playing an increasingly important role in optimizing and improving the intelligent level of PV power generation technology. NOVOSENSE provides one-stop solution of analog IC in PV systems, including isolated driver IC, sampling, digital isolator, isolated interface, operational amplifier, power supplies, buffers, etc. Particularly, an inverter needs about 25 isolation chips on average, NOVOSENSE isolation chip, which is based on the capacitive isolation technology route, has higher voltage resistance, faster transmission speed, wider temperature range and longer working life, compared with traditional optical and magnetic coupler.

Industrial control

By means of applying innovative technologies in industrial challenges and difficulties, NOVOSENSE has been devoted to exploring industrial electronic solutions with higher integration, reliability and cost effectiveness. Solutions like integrated isolated power 3CH digital isolated solution of NOVOSENSE effectively help developers simplify industrial system design. NOVOSENSE also puts forward total solution for industrial BMS, where NOVOSENSE has developed a series of digital isolators such as NIRSP31 to ensure both compact design and system reliability. Compared with traditional solutions, NIRSP31 has won more customers' recognition given its advantages of greatly reduced PCB layout area and height as well as lower system cost.

Automotive electronics

With mature IC design capabilities, abundant experience in mass production and quality assurance, NOVOSENSE is committed to providing high-performance, reliable products and service for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide since 2016. To enable the electrification and intelligence of cars, NOVOSENSE shipped over 100 million pcs automotive chips in the year of 2022.

Based on 10-year experience in solid IC design & mass production, NOVOSENSE holds the capacity of offering over 1,400 IC products for sale. The accumulative shipment has reached more than 4 billion pcs, widely applied in automotive, industrial control, information & communication as well as consumer electronics etc.

In pursuit of the mission of "Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", NOVOSENSE has established partnership with thousands of customers worldwide.

NOVOSENSE at PCIM Europe 2023

See how NOVOSENSE enables automotive and industrial applications with semiconductor solutions at PCIM Europe 2023, NürnbergMesse, Karl-Schönleben-Str. Messeplatz 1, Nuremberg, Germany (Booth NO. 9-622, NOVOSENSE).

For more product information and latest updates of NOVOSENSE, please visit its official website at www.novosns.com/en or email to: sales@novosns.com.

