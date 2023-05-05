Wondershare Filmora's New Color Features Will Help Users Get The Aesthetic They Want

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare's popular video editor, Filmora, recently launched a new color update in its latest version, Filmora 12.3, that will help users easily achieve their desired look in seconds. To help creators get the right color theme, the smart color matching and color correction tools will assist in correcting color imbalances and enhancing visual quality without a heavy learning curve. Download now.

Creativity Simplified. Get The Perfect Aesthetic in Seconds With Wondershare Filmora (PRNewswire)

Whether the users are a beginner video editor looking for a quick editing solution, a video creator looking to use a consistent aesthetic, or a professional who needs a visual theme, this update will make color editing easier than ever before. Some examples of what can be done include:

Correct color imbalances — making the video look more natural according to environmental surroundings by balancing out the contrast and lighting in the clips

Enhance visual quality through consistency — using lookup tables or the color temperature features to unify different clips into the same color tone to have a consistent look

Achieve a particular desired look — using color match and color correction tools to mimic a particular artist's style

With these advanced new features in Filmora 12.3, creators at any skill level can effortlessly reduce the time and energy needed in the post-production process.

"In its past iterations, Wondershare Filmora established itself as the most intuitive video editing software for creators who enjoy videography," said Desmond, Filmora Head of Product. "We wanted to continue down this path and empower creators further by enhancing certain features that would otherwise require years of experience and specific skills to use."

With this new update on the color features, Wondershare will once again be taking a step forward in achieving its mission — shaping the next generation of storytelling with easy-to-use software. Currently, millions of users in over 150 different countries are benefiting from the new features that Wondershare Filmora provides.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Filmora 12 is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Pricing starts at $49.99 per year. To get the free trial of Filmora 12, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/. Learn more about Filmora on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Filmora 12

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind, featuring smoother performance and a new, intuitive UX and UI design. With advanced AI functions, over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you will have everything you need to perfect your videos while maintaining your creative vision.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

