Airspace Link Announces Global Partnership with Volatus Aerospace

DETROIT, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link Inc., a leading provider of scalable drone software and solutions, and Volatus Aerospace, a leader in uncrewed aircraft operations, are announcing a newly formed global partnership.

In this partnership, the two companies will collaborate on advanced uncrewed operations, bringing together Airspace Link's advanced planning, integration, and data capabilities with Volatus technological and operational excellence. This partnership will enable the two companies to collaborate on advanced operations that propel the industry forward, while ensuring and showcasing the safe integration of remotely piloted aircraft systems.

The group will be teaming on a multitude of projects which will include continued work on cross-border operations between Ontario, Canada and Detroit, Michigan. The United States and Canada enjoy the world's most lucrative and enduring trade relationship. Over the past few years, supply chain systems have experienced a growing hardship with transportation of goods through air, ground, and maritime transport. The partnership between Airspace Link and Volatus will explore remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) and applications for secured cargo package delivery between Windsor, Canada and Detroit, Michigan. The pair feels that RPAS will propose new mobility solutions to help solve some of the supply chain challenges as well as provide new solutions in times of need and Volatus, as a bonded carrier, can advance those operations even further.

Extending west, the team will explore development of oil and gas operations, as well as utility and rail inspections in North Dakota using the Vantis Network. Additional public safety and cargo operations are also underway to support local community development in Texas and other states.

On a global scale, the partnership will spread operational investments into Europe and the Middle East with their first project focused on airspace modernization for Dubai. Other target areas for advancement will include intra-island operations for cargo delivery around the Caribbean Islands along with opportunities in South America.

Volatus' team of experts have paved the way for advancing the use of uncrewed aircraft for BVLOS operations in Canada. Already conducting high volumes of oil and gas pipeline and utility inspections globally and leveraging opportunities in new applications such as methane detection and middle mile cargo operations, Volatus offers a variety of different aircraft platforms and capabilities, each one outfitted for the specific mission at hand.

"Airspace Link's AirHub™ platform connects with key stakeholders that need to participate in the implementation of these valuable services so that there is safe integration and community acceptance from local authorities. We work to manage, inform, and obtain authorizations, if required, from the regulatory agencies as well as communicate with drone operators and the community through digital data transfer, all in one shared platform. We are excited about partnering with Volatus to integrate our application services and data to inform the safe planning and execution of these challenging missions" said Michael Healander, Co-Founder & CEO of Airspace Link.

"Partnering with Airspace Link is a critical component in supporting our strategic global business efforts," says Michael Hill, Regional Director at Volatus Aerospace. "We look forward to advancing drone operations through these focused efforts with Airspace Link."

Airspace Link's AirHub™ solution assists with controlled airspace operations requiring Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) approval from the FAA in the United States. The AirHub™ solution offers approval for further justification digitally with the FAA.

About Airspace Link, Inc:

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drone's fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub™, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery and air taxi deployment in the future.

Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay up to date on the latest innovations in this space.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through our subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, we are introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

Learn more today at https://volatusaerospace.com/

