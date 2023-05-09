AKC Canine Health Foundation Welcomes Dr. Stephanie Montgomery as Chief Executive Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, welcomes Stephanie Montgomery, DVM, PhD, DACVP as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) starting in June.

Dr. Montgomery earned her PhD in Microbiology & Immunology from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. She stayed in North Carolina to earn her veterinary degree and complete an anatomic pathology residency at the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She is a board-certified veterinary pathologist whose research interests include infectious disease, cancer, vaccines, biodevices, and biological therapies. She has extensive experience both in academia and private industry. Dr. Montgomery has been serving as Chair of CHF's Scientific Review Committee and on the Board of Directors. She has professional and personal interests in translating state-of-the-art diagnostics and therapies to veterinary medicine and advancing patient-based outcomes.

Dr. Charles Garvin, CHF Board Chairman notes, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Montgomery join the leadership team at CHF. She has consistently demonstrated her belief in and dedication to CHF's mission and goals, and we know her to be highly intelligent, efficient, and effective. We are confident that bringing her talent to this position will enhance our organization as we continue to work toward improving the health of all dogs."

CHF currently manages a portfolio of 170 active canine health research and educational grants studying health topics from epilepsy to cancer to tick-borne disease and more. Learn more about their work to prevent, treat and cure canine disease at akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $67.5 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

