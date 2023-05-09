BISTROMD ANNOUNCES NEW VEGAN MEAL PROGRAM

National Subscription Meal Delivery Service Adds Vegan Meal Plan to Impressive Selection of Doctor-Designed, Chef-Prepared Meals

NAPLES, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BistroMD adds a vegan program to the company's already impressive, inclusive, nutritious, and scientifically supported meal programs. As one of the top healthy subscription meal delivery services in the United States, bistroMD continually works to provide an inclusive menu for a wide range of dietary restrictions, preferences, allergies, and medical concerns. Joining the company's Signature (Men's/Women's), Heart Healthy, Gluten Free, Diabetic Friendly, Keto Flex, and Menopause plans, the Vegan program offers members a 100% plant-based option that provides more protein than the average vegan diet while remaining carb-conscious. All bistroMD programs are designed by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, Dr. Caroline Cederquist to meet the unique nutritional foundation she developed over 30 years of working with patients to achieve holistic health, weight loss, and overall wellness.

Vegan diets typically require extensive preparation and knowledge about food and nutrition. To adequately meet their nutritional needs, many following a vegan diet spend countless hours online, in the grocery store, and in the kitchen. Many heat-and-eat vegan meals that are found in grocery stores are ultra-processed, high in carbohydrates and have low nutrient density. In contrast, bistroMD's vegan program is rich in whole foods, powered by plant protein, and crafted with high-quality ingredients. What's more, the program was created by a medical doctor, a team of nutritionists, and professional chefs to ensure that each menu option is 100% plant-based, has high nutrient density, provides a healthy balance of macronutrients, and above all, tastes delicious.

"The vegan program is a slight departure from bistroMD's roots as a high-protein weight loss program; however, we wanted to create this plan because over the years we have received countless requests asking for plant-based menu options," says Dr. Caroline Cederquist. "BistroMD's vegan program will allow those on a plant-based diet to have a healthy and convenient option."

BistroMD's vegan plan is available in the contiguous United States. Access to dietitians and an online support community is included in membership. For more information about bistroMD and the vegan meal program, please visit bistromd.com.

