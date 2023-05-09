Cholula® Launches Six New Products in the Brand's First-Ever Category Expansion

Now available nationwide, Cholula brings the heat with two new product lines, including three salsas and three taco seasonings

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholula®, makers of the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World*, is welcoming six new members to its familia of products, including two new product lines - salsas and taco seasonings, marking the brand's first-ever category expansion. Made using many of the same iconic ingredients Cholula® Hot Sauce is known for, each line of salsas and seasonings features three varieties, including the brand's iconic Cholula® Original flavor.

(PRNewswire)

"For three generations Cholula has served as the perfect staple to bring authentic, fresh Mexican flavor to any dish," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "We're excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate Cholula fans in new and exciting ways. Flavor runs in the Cholula family and our salsas and taco seasoning mixes are no exception to the motherload of mouthwatering taste we bring to each and every recipe."

Now on grocery shelves nationwide, the new salsa line features Cholula® Original Salsa, Cholula® Salsa Verde and Cholula® Smoky Chipotle. The taco seasonings, which are also now on grocery shelves nationwide, will be available in three varieties, including Cholula® Original Recipe Mix, Cholula® Smoky Chipotle Recipe Mix, and Cholula® Chili Garlic Recipe Mix.

Made with fresh and quality ingredients like Mexican chiles, herbs and spices, all six new products are crafted to deliver unique and authentic Mexican flavor. From tacos and enchiladas to dips and sauces, Cholula fans can now dip, season, or drip the rich flavor of Cholula to their dishes. This news comes on the heels of the launch of Cholula® Reserva Tequila & Lime, the first widely available, 100% agave tequila premium hot sauce carefully crafted with agave tequila and a blend of chile de arbol and piquín peppers.

To celebrate the launch of Cholula into the mainstream Mexican aisle, Cholula will also drop a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition streetwear collection in collaboration with UPRISERS, making it an even spicier year for the Mother of Sauce! For more details on the partnership, stay tuned for updates from the brand, announcing soon.

For more details on the new products, recipe inspiration, and retail availability visit cholula.com. Follow along on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted August 2022 for value sales in 2021 through all retail channels. Mexican hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.

To download high-resolution recipe images, please click here.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Cierra Colón

McCormick & Company

Cierra_Colon@mccormick.com

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Cholula@ssmandl.com

Cholula (PRNewsfoto/Cholula) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.