Goli® Nutrition's Taste Your Goals Video Campaign Wins Acclaimed IAC Award

Pioneering wellness company selected for 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards in the Best Consumer Goods Online Video Campaign category

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc., a pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamin Brand¹ and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, has been selected as the winner of the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards in the Best Consumer Goods Online Video Campaign category for their inspiring Taste Your Goals campaign.

The campaign, launching across national broadcast networks and digital media, showcases Goli's mission of making health simple and delicious, one gummy at a time. Taste Your Goals is about getting consumers so close to their goals, they can actually taste them. The campaign was strategically developed on telling the story of not overpromising unattainable images of what goals should look like, but rather to celebrate the little daily moments of self-care that anyone can accomplish.

"We are honored to have our work recognized by the Internet Advertising Competition Awards for our Taste Your Goals campaign," says Deepak Agarwal, Co-Founder of Goli Nutrition Inc. "Our team worked tirelessly to bring our vision to life and highlight our brand mission to simplify everyday health for consumers."

The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards is an annual competition developed by the Web Marketing Association to recognize outstanding companies and individuals in online advertising. The judges are experienced professionals with expertise in advertising design and technology. Judging is based on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of medium, and memorability. The IAC Awards are a premier contest for online advertisers and marketers, highlighting excellence and innovation in online advertising.

To find additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com , to view the award winning campaign please visit https://home.goli.com/tasteyourgoals , and for a complete list of winners, please visit http://www.iacaward.org/iac/ .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! At the core of it all, Goli Nutrition leads with purpose, attaining B Corp Certification for their Goli for Good initiatives. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

¹SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 01/01/23.

