Nihalani Group Announces Partnership with New York Bariatric Group

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anish Nihalani, General and Weight Loss surgeon practice with a strong presence in central New Jersey, announces a new partnership with New York Bariatric Group (NYBG), the nation's leading private bariatric service provider.

NYBG is the elite institution for the treatment of obesity. Developed through innovation and surgical excellence, NYBG aims to extend its enhanced patient experience in Edison and Clark, New Jersey offices. This expands the NYBG footprint into 26 locations throughout the tri-state area.

Nihalani Group founder, Dr. Anish Nihalani, will join the distinguished NYBG team of 28 bariatric surgeons. Dr. Nihalani specializes in state of the art Robotic weight-loss surgery, gastric balloon, sleeve gastrectomy, Lap-Band, gastric bypass surgery, revisional bariatric surgery and general surgery using the DaVinciXi surgical robot. He is extensively involved in medical research and has been widely published in several medical journals. Dr. Nihalani has gained a reputation and recognition throughout the community and hospital affiliates for providing his patients with quality care in achieving their weight loss goals.

In addition to weight loss surgery, Nihalani Group also offers non-surgical body contouring after weight loss surgery, as well as aesthetic services including liposuction, abdominoplasty, radio frequency microneedling using Morpheus8, laser facial, laser hair removal, and hydrafacial.

"We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Nihalani and his team in safety and standards they have provided in bariatric care," says Dr. Shawn Garber, founder and CEO of New York Bariatric Group. We believe this partnership will support our values at NYBG for superior patient care and welcome Dr. Anish Nihalani in our mission to stop obesity for life."

The NYBG comprehensive weight loss program provides patient-centered services, including expedited one-day presurgical workup, an aftercare program, support groups, and weight loss nutrition products. "Obesity is a complex medical condition," says Dr. Nihalani. "While surgery has proven to be a safe and effective tool for better health, we also want to ensure that we support patients in the best way we can throughout this journey. The collaboration between the Nihalani Group and New York Bariatric Group will greatly impact support services, providing even greater accessibility to these resources for our patients."

About New York Bariatric Group

New York Bariatric Group is a nationally renowned bariatric practice. Weight loss procedures include the gastric balloon, LAP-BAND© adjustable gastric band, duodenal switch, revisional surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG). Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, New York Bariatric Group consistently provides patients with successful weight loss results.

NYBG accepts most major insurances.

