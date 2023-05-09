TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP STRENGTHENS NEW YORK TEAM WITH HIRING OF NEW PRINCIPAL

Premier life sciences consulting firm welcomes Heather Martin

DURHAM, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group, a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, today announced the appointment of Heather Martin to Principal.

The hiring of Martin, who has 15 years of experience in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare strategy, will strengthen both Triangle's New York City office and its senior leadership team. Prior to joining Triangle, Martin served as Associate Principal at Eversana Consulting and as Director at Syneos Health Consulting in the Value, Access and Medical, and Commercial Advisory groups.

She has influenced executive leadership teams at global Fortune 500 and start-up companies and has provided advisory services for all stages of commercialization and lifecycle management for brands, generics, biosimilars, over-the-counter products, medical devices, diagnostics, and combination products.

Martin holds an AB in Chemistry from Princeton University and an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. She also completed an MS in Health Care Policy and Management from the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon. She is a noted speaker on career possibilities, workplace inclusion, and the intersection of science, business, healthcare, and diversity.

"Heather is an extremely valuable addition to our New York-based team," said Chris Apolito, one of Triangle's founders. "Her wealth of experience in the healthcare field and impressive skillset will bolster our presence in the Philadelphia/New York/Boston corridor, and she will play an integral role in our continued growth in this region."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group, please visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com/.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders. The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, and cell and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy). For more information, visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com.

