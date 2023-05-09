White Cap Announces Intent to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessories and construction supply company. Upon the completion of the transaction, the Tri-Boro Construction Supplies business will become part of the White Cap suite of brands and branches.

"We are excited to bring new capabilities and product depth to help deliver exceptional service and solutions for our customers, while also growing with the talent of this experienced team," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.

Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor serving central Pennsylvania with branch locations in Dallastown and Carlisle, Pa. They offer a full line of concrete and construction supplies, including rebar fabrication services.

White Cap looks forward to adding these capabilities and geographic reach for local customers in its Northeast Region.

About White Cap

White Cap L.P. ("White Cap") and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Tri-Boro Construction Supplies

Founded in 1974, Tri-Boro started with concrete deliveries and quickly expanded to offer a wide range of tools, equipment and services for residential and commercial job sites, including full rebar fabrication services. With locations in Dallastown, PA and Carlisle, PA, Tri-Boro Construction Supplies serves a variety of customers in the northern counties and beyond. For more information, visit Home - TriBoro Construction Supplies (tri-borosupplies.com).

For more information: Karissa Bursch, White Cap Public Relations, 404-790-3754, karissa.bursch@whitecap.com

