Aurigo Software Partners with Delaware DOT to Streamline Planning and Delivery of Statewide Capital Program

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to modernize the planning, funding, and execution of the agency's Capital Transportation Program. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help DelDOT prioritize project requests, manage the use of state and federal funds, and keep track of program performance throughout delivery.

DelDOT manages almost 14,000 roadway lane miles, over 1,750 bridges, and over 300,000 signs, structures, and other assets. The agency also provides major commuter rail, bus, and paratransit public services throughout the state. According to the state's 2021-2026 transportation plan, DelDOT projects delivery of over $3 billion in capital spending over the next 5 years.

"With infrastructure investment on the rise, evaluating which projects to prioritize and how to fund them is a critical first step in the process," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Masterworks will streamline DelDOT's capital planning operations, allowing them to build more accurate multiyear budgets and automating reimbursement from the federal government. We look forward to supporting Delaware's long-range transportation goals of safety, resiliency, and economic vitality."

The new system will allow DelDOT to create capital projects, prioritize them, and estimate their costs. Funding across different sources will be set up and tracked, providing the agency with a robust and flexible way to associate, update, and combine funds on projects when needed. The system will also automate the obligation and reimbursement process for federal funds, integrating with the Federal Highway Administration's Financial Management Information System (FMIS). What-if analysis of proposed plans will help identify optimal project combinations based on available funding and strategic priority.

Project encumbrances and actual spending will be tracked through integration with the agency's financial system, Peoplesoft. Cost estimates will be revised as required, allowing DelDOT to accurately forecast program spending in real time. Enterprise-wide dashboards and reports will provide agency executives with the right data to make decisions quickly.

"Considering our significant investment in capital construction projects throughout the state valued at over $600 million annually, DelDOT is pleased to be onboarding Aurigo to help modernize our budget and spend activities around these efforts," said Todd Reavis, Director of Technology and Innovation, and Lanie Clymer, Director of Finance. "We look forward to utilizing Aurigo's robust, secure, cloud-hosted solution to meet our growing needs. We find immediate value in this highly configurable platform and believe it will allow us to implement change and scale for the future more efficiently."

Delaware joins several other states using Aurigo's Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including Utah, Massachusetts, and Iowa. The company had its most successful year in its history in 2022 as major public agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

