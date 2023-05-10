The first-of-its-kind hospitality venue will bring the legendary qualities of Formula 1® and simulation racing experiences to the US following the unprecedented growth of Formula 1®.

BOSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F1® Arcade, the world's first official Formula 1® simulator racing experience to put socializing at its core, is opening its first US location in Boston Seaport in March 2024. Combining social gaming with the excitement, glamour and thrills of Formula 1®, as well as best-in-class food and drink offerings, the unique hospitality concept for fans and non-fans has set ambitious US expansion plans following the success of its flagship London venue which opened late 2022.

F1® ARCADE TO OPEN IN BOSTON SEAPORT MARCH 2024 (PRNewswire)

Set to the backdrop of Boston's bustling Seaport district, F1® Arcade will join the thriving neighborhood which highlights one-of-a-kind art installations and exciting experiences. Upon opening, Boston Seaport will be the first to experience the excitement and thrill of F1® Arcade with full motion racing simulators. It signifies the first of an ambitious plan mapped out across the US, targeting more than 20 permanent venue locations in the next five years.

The state-side expansion of the first F1® Arcade in the US comes as it continues to be one of the markets where F1 has seen the most rapid growth, with 1 in 2 fans starting to follow the sport in the last four years. These new fans, both in the US and other markets, are changing the profile of the sport's growing fanbase with most of them being under 35, with a higher percentage of females compared to the established fanbase. The US has also become the leading market for followers on F1's social media channels, overtaking the United Kingdom and Brazil, with a year-on-year increase of 45% from 2022.

The increasing demand continues at track too, with over 270,000 fans in attendance last weekend at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023, an increase of 30,000 on the inaugural race. This followed the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX in October which saw the highest attendance of the 2022 F1 season as 440,000 fans visited the Circuit of the Americas, up 10% from the event in 2021. There is also huge excitement building around the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in November later this year.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, the venue will consist of 69 bespoke, full-motion racing simulators designed in conjunction with F1®; an enormous cocktail bar featuring curated offerings from the multi award-winning Peter Vestinos and a set of high-end private rooms which can be combined to achieve capacity for up to 200 guests. The globally inspired food menu will be developed by an accomplished chef team, focused on using fresh, local ingredients from a scratch kitchen with refined hero dishes such as Seabass Ceviche and Wagyu Beef Burgers.

Design features include several imposing F1® circuit inspired ceiling chandeliers, vibrant race-themed telemetry neon's, and luxurious finishes with glowing warm lighting to create a truly unique setting.

As part of the F1® Arcade experience, guests will have the chance to experience the thrill of being behind the wheel of an F1® car and race a variety of Grand Prix™ tracks. Featuring four separate game modes allowing guests to race in team-based groups, individually, or as part of an all-venue racing format, the custom made F1® Arcade game makes the racing accessible for all by offering a range of skill settings, from Rookie to Elite which cater for all ages and abilities.

Boston Seaport will be the first to bring the excitement and thrill of F1® Arcade across the Atlantic. The F1® Arcade founder Adam Breeden, is widely regarded internationally as the pioneer of 'competitive entertainment' having previously co-founded some of the world's most successful ventures in the sector, including Bounce, Hijingo and AceBounce as well as Puttshack and Flight Club, both of which are also located in Boston Seaport. F1® Arcade is set to open March 2024 located at 87 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston, Ma.

Adam Breeden, Founder & CEO of F1® Arcade, said:

"Opening our first US location in Boston marks the beginning of our US roll out. Formula 1's success globally and particularly in the US paves the way for F1 Arcade to continue to thrill fans and importantly, also non-fans with our unique racing experience in a beautiful, high-energy environment with the very best hospitality and service."

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1®, said:

"Formula 1 is enjoying significant growth globally, and we are constantly innovating to ensure that we are bringing the highest quality of sport and entertainment to new and diverse audiences. F1 Arcade does exactly this by putting our fans behind the wheel of bespoke racing simulators, so they can feel the thrill of an F1 car first hand, coupled with a premium hospitality offering to match our world-renowned paddock. The success of the London venue so far has been incredible, and we are excited to see the F1 Arcade project continue to grow as it hits the US, starting in Boston."

For further information on F1 Arcade Boston Seaport, please visit https://f1arcade.com/boston and follow @f1arcadeusa on Instagram for updates.

For media queries, imagery or interview requests please email: f1arcade@wcommunications.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074000/F1_Arcade.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE F1 Arcade