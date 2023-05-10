Lubanzi Wines launches a unique Orange Wine paying homage to South Africa's rich jazz history

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubanzi Wines, a socially-conscious and well recognized producer of high-quality wines hailing from South Africa, is excited to announce the release of their latest addition to their portfolio, 'Orange Is' Skin-Contact. A blend of 86% Chenin Blanc and 14% Viognier from five different parcels - Orangerie, Hillside, Kasteelsig, Paarderberg & Waterval - all small farms dotted across the famous Swartland region in the Western Cape. The wine was crafted alongside young and innovative Swartland winemaker, Jurgen Gouws.

Paying homage to South Africa's long & unique Jazz history, the bottle features the album cover artwork of the acclaimed South African jazz album Indaba Is. The artwork that adorns the label was designed and created by talented artist, PR$DNT HONEY. Released in 2021 by London-based indie label Brownswood Recording, Indaba Is is a vibrant, eclectic showcase of contemporary South African Jazz. Curated by pianist and songwriter Thandi Ntuli and The Brother Moves On's Siyabonga Mthembu, Indaba Is is an album etched with the energies of 52 musicians that together capture the breadth, diversity and history of South African jazz.

The wine & label together share an idea that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. According to co-owners, Charlie Brain & Walker Brown, "We are stoked to be launching this wine that celebrates the diverse & unique terroir of the Swartland while at the same time spotlighting an element of South Africa & South African music that deserves more attention and praise."

'Orange Is' will initially be available to purchase only in South Africa & the United States. For more information on where to find the wine and to learn more about the wine & album, please visit www.lubanziwines.com or contact Lubanzi at hello@lubanziwines.com

About Lubanzi Wines

Lubanzi Wines is a start-up, sustainable, South African wine company, created in Cape Town by two young travelers, alongside a small collection of well-known South African winemakers, viticulturists, farm laborers, and humanitarians. The name Lubanzi comes from a wandering dog that followed the founders on a 6 day, 100-mile hiking trip across South Africa's remote Wild Coast. Built upon the notion of pioneering a more sustainable & equitable supply chain, 50% of its net profits are returned to a non-profit supporting the communities who labor on the country's wine farms.

