ActivTrak's Workforce Analytics Software Earns Awards and Accolades from Leading Software Review Sites

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced multiple awards and accolades that recognize the company as a leading provider of workforce analytics software as featured in TrustRadius, Software Advice, Capterra and G2. The awards, many of which are based on customer feedback and reviews, are given to top software vendors across multiple categories whose products have exceptionally high ratings for customer satisfaction, usability and performance.

ActivTrak's recent honors include:

TrustRadius : Top Rated 2023 Award in Workforce Analytics, Employee Monitoring, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics : Top Rated 2023 Award in Workforce Analytics, Employee Monitoring, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics

Software Advice : Front Runner 2023 for Business Intelligence and Front Runner 2023 for Reporting : Front Runner 2023 for Business Intelligence and Front Runner 2023 for Reporting

Capterra: Shortlist 2023 for Business Intelligence and Shortlist 2023 for Reporting Shortlist 2023 for Business Intelligence and Shortlist 2023 for Reporting

"Our consistent high scores in multiple categories across financial services, healthcare, IT, government and other industries are a testament to the continuous advancement of our workforce analytics platform and our team's commitment to rapidly adapting to customer needs," said Mark Ralls, CEO of ActivTrak. "Thriving in today's modern, hybrid work environment requires new insights into productivity, focus and workload optimization to ensure high levels of efficiency, employee engagement and well-being."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,000 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners.

