ASHTON THOMAS PRIVATE WEALTH EXPANDS WITH GOLDMAN SACHS ADVISOR SOLUTIONS AS A CUSTODY PROVIDER TO HELP SERVE WEALTH MANAGERS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth ("Ashton Thomas") seeks to attract high-profile, sophisticated advisory teams with Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions ("GSAS") as a custody provider.

Ashton Thomas provides the culture and ecosystem for its advisory practices to succeed in the complex, service-focused business of managing wealth for affluent clients. GSAS provides institutional-grade solutions and custody services for growth-oriented Registered Investment Advisors ("RIAs").

"Goldman Sachs has shaped much of the wealth management space for well over a century," states Ashton Thomas founder and CEO, Aaron Brodt. "Ashton Thomas is focused on elevating the wealth management experience for elite advisors and their clients. Through scalable support, attentive client service, and delivery of focused solutions, we will continue to win meaningful market share within the RIA space. Goldman Sachs brings depth of institutional knowledge, research capabilities, access to alternatives and other capital markets resources, and consultative support."

"As one of the first firms to transition assets to our platform, Ashton Thomas understood why we entered the RIA custody space, and embraced our mission to provide advisors with more choice. The Ashton Thomas team has played an active role in the evolution of our business," states Jeremy Eisenstein, Co-Head of Custody Sales and Relationship Management at Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions.

Ashton Thomas launched its GSAS experience for advisors using the enterprise wealth management platform of spinoff fintech provider, Amplify Technology. Dubbing itself the "RIA Operating System" (ROS), Amplify offers a cloud-based wealth management solution for RIAs, broker-dealers, and TAMPs. The platform is focused on maximizing efficiency, improving client outcomes, and driving growth by automating and integrating the daily functions of a wealth management practice through a unified access point.

"We want to recognize the collaboration that has brought us to this moment," states Ron Shurts, Co-Founder of Amplify and Co-Founder of Annexus, an independent insurance product design and distribution company. "Ashton Thomas is leveraging its service model for successful advisors, harnessing the power of Goldman Sachs' institutional capabilities, and employing the Amplify ecosystem in an experience that sets advisors apart from their peers with distinction."

Ashton Thomas has attracted several advisor teams with assets under management (AUM) in the $200 million to $1 billion range over the past few years. The firm recently opened a 9,300 square foot office in Denver's Cherry Creek district, its largest real estate footprint outside of Arizona to date.

About Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions

Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions is a brand of Folio Investments, Inc., d/b/a Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, (GSCS) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (GS&Co.), which are subsidiaries of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are provided by GSCS, an SEC registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Additional brokerage services offered by Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions are provided by GS&Co., which is an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, and member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth is a diversified financial advisory firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Its advisors serve foundations, business entities, and affluent individuals and families through fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, and related financial education programs. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. Ashton Thomas currently has offices in Arizona, California, and various locations throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The firm is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

