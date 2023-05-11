Co-Developers Scarborough Lane Development and Partners Real Estate Announce San Marcos Mega-Industrial Project "AXIS Logistics Park"

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Scarborough Lane Development and Partners Real Estate today announced "AXIS Logistics Park," a mega-industrial development they are co-developing and elaborated on plans for the project. Formerly known as the SMART Terminal, the 2,000-acre park will be one of the largest master planned industrial parks in the nation. Approximately 735 acres of the park is currently zoned for industrial use.

AXIS Logistics Park master plan aerial. (PRNewswire)

"We are eager to continue working with the City of San Marcos and Caldwell County and market our strategically located real estate that offers logistics solutions for industrial tenants, both national and international," said Clayton Kendall, executive vice president of Scarborough Lane Development. "AXIS Logistics Park is open for business and will be the first industrial park of its scale in Central Texas and will serve as a regional distribution hub for retailers, suppliers and manufacturers."

AXIS Logistics Park, a master-planned industrial park centrally located in San Marcos, Texas, offers industry-leading access for distribution, manufacturing, and logistics solutions. The site spans approximately 2,000 acres of land, with access to utilities and regionally connected infrastructure. Strategically situated in the heart of the Texas Triangle — the urban mega-region consisting of Austin, San Antonio, Houston — the location offers direct access to Loop 110 and easy access to IH-35, I-10 and SH-130. Union Pacific Railway, The BNSF Railway, and the San Marcos Regional Airport are also adjacent to the property and may provide rail and shipping components to the park.

"In addition to being in a strategically ideal location to serve the Texas Triangle, AXIS Logistics Park is the obvious choice for logistics and shipping by national and international manufacturers," said John Colglazier, a partner at Partners Real Estate who is recognized as a leader in industrial development representation and has implemented corporate real estate strategies for many corporations throughout the US and Mexico. "Mexico is actively working to bring manufacturing back in their country, and they will fully utilize I-35 as their main corridor through Texas to other states nationwide. The site also lends itself to nearshoring for products coming back to Mexico from China."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and forecasts by the Texas Demographic Center, the population within the Texas triangle is projected to grow by 3.5 million people by 2030. The entire area will become one giant metropolis, with a 19% growth in residents — from 18.14 million in 2015 to 21.65 million in 2030. The area is number one in job creation in the nation and number two in the size of its workforce from surrounding counties and municipalities, including Texas State University in San Marcos. More than 50 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Texas. The SH-130 Corridor has become the major industrial thoroughfare for Greater Austin, with the likes of Tesla, Samsung, Caterpillar, Applied Materials, GAF Energy and CelLink Technology all locating along the route.

AXIS Logistics Parks is a master-planned, Class A industrial park offering space for lease or build-to-suit tenants that will provide businesses convenient transportation and logistics options. On-site amenities will include water and wastewater infrastructure and a 600-megawatt (MW) electrical substation with 356 kilovolt (KV) transmission line adjacent to the site.

AXIS Logistics Park is a development partnership between Scarborough Lane Development and Partners Real Estate. Scarborough Lane purchased the land in third quarter 2021 and is the general manager for the project. Partners Real Estate will market and lease it exclusively for all speculative development and build-to-suit tenants, as well as potential rail and shipping users. Partners' lead brokers for AXIS Logistics Park are John Colglazier, Gray Gilbert, Chris Haro, Kyle Kennan and John Simons.

For leasing information visit https://axislogisticspark.com, contact John Colglazier at (210) 771-0295 or via email at john.colglazier@partnersrealestate.com, or Gray Gilbert at (713) 301-7252 or via email at gray.gilbert@partnersrealestate.com.

About Scarborough Lane Development

Based in Addison, Texas, Scarborough Lane Development is a full-service real estate company capable of handling the most challenging development projects. Its successful track record in residential and commercial real estate development includes master-planned residential communities; single-family developments; and commercial developments, including retail, office, industrial, and mixed-use projects. Bringing more than 30 years of experience to every project, Scarborough Lane's team of professionals are adept at handling every phase of the development life cycle, from vision to completion, including land acquisition, design and planning, project management, and construction. Along with its trusted partners and affiliates, Scarborough Lane seeks to better its communities and improve the lifestyles of the people who live and work in them. Its projects generate positive economic impact and are designed to protect the environment through every stage of development. For more information, visit https://www.scarboroughlanedevelopment.com.

About Partners Real Estate

Partners Real Estate is a diversified commercial real estate firm that offers a full spectrum of services and investments. Headquartered in Houston with offices in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, the firm employs more than 200 real estate professionals and completes 1,000-plus commercial lease and sale transactions every year. Partners provides client solutions via its services business for office, industrial, retail, land, life sciences and multi-family product types across Brokerage Services (tenant representation, investment sales and land sales), Investor Services (property management, project leasing, project management and facilities management), Valuation Services (valuation and advisory, litigation and expert witness testimony, property tax consulting and institutional fund valuation) and Project Service (construction management and space management). Partners Real Estate creates value for its investors through its Capital Group line of business, which includes an investment management platform specializing in the acquisition and disposition of office, industrial and retail multi-tenant properties via multiple investment funds and the development of retail, industrial, office and mixed-use projects. Partners Real Estate is the top Houston-based commercial real estate firm on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America; annually ranks in the top tier of the lists of largest and most active full-service commercial real estate firms as published by the Texas-wide Business Journals; and is consistently among the highest-rated places to work in cities where the company operates. For more information, visit https://www.partnersrealestate.com.

