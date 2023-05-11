GOVERNANCE LEADER MICHAEL MONTELONGO, FORMER CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE US AIR FORCE, ELECTED TO THE NACD BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today announced that Michael Montelongo has been elected to the NACD board of directors, effective July 1.

Montelongo is President and CEO of GRC Advisory Services LLC, a board governance firm. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President for Sodexo Inc. Montelongo is a former George W. Bush White House appointee, serving as the 19th Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Chief Financial Officer of the US Air Force from August 2001 to March 2005. He is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a former executive with a global management-consulting firm and a regional telecommunications company. His US Army career included line and staff assignments, a Congressional Fellowship in the US Senate, and service as an assistant professor teaching economics and political science at West Point.

Montelongo serves on the boards of Civeo Corporation, an accommodation and food services multinational; Conduent Inc., an IT business process outsourcing company; and privately held Palmex I Ltd., an international snack-pellet producer.

"Michael is an outstanding director with deep governance and leadership experience who will add significant value to the NACD board," said Peter Gleason, NACD President and CEO. "NACD board members play a crucial role in the governance world, providing critical oversight to our 23,000-member organization and serving as a beacon to the entire profession of directorship. Their dedication to elevating all boards sends an important signal to directors nationwide, emphasizing NACD's commitment to promoting high standards of corporate governance."

As a longtime NACD member, Montelongo is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow and serves on the Battlefield to the Boardroom Steering Committee and as an NACD faculty member. He earned his BS from West Point and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

A founding member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), he is featured in several nationally recognized Hispanic/Latino publications and board governance journals, including Hispanic Executive, Hispanic Business magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics, Directors & Boards, Directorship™, and Private Company Director.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of 23,000+ members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

Contact:

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

571-367-3688

