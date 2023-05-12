Wondershare Filmora Ranked Second in APAC for Best Video Editing Software in the Latest G2 Report

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is thrilled to announce that its hero product Filmora has been ranked in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the second-best video editing software by G2 in its Spring 2023 report.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wondershare) (PRNewswire)

As the biggest software marketplace, G2 is known for evaluating and ranking software based on customer satisfaction, feedback and regional market presence. Reviewers in the APAC region have expressed high satisfaction with the Filmora product, resulting in an impressive satisfaction score of 93. Among the satisfaction ratings, Filmora is ranked high for ease of use and likelihood to recommend, and many users believe that the product is going in the right direction.

In addition, the report indicates that Filmora has a significant market presence, and is ranked second best. The overall score of Filmora is 83, reflecting the software's high-quality features and overall customer satisfaction.

With over 100 million global users across 150 countries, Wondershare Filmora is the first video-editing software that has integrated ChatGPT into the tool in its latest updates. The user experience has been improved and video editing has been made easier than ever, thanks to its staggering AI powered features such as copywriting, audio denoise, and image generation. The leading video editor's rich feature set and intuitive user interface has also made it one of the most popular choices for users at any skill level.

Wondershare would like to thank G2 for the report and for seeking out the APAC audience to determine this ranking. To learn more about Wondershare Filmora and stay up-to-date with its product features, check out Wondershare's website and follow Filmora on Facebook, Instagram , and YouTube .

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Media Contact

Iris Liu

irisl@wondershare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare