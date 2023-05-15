Miller Johnson Announces Office Relocation in Detroit to Ally Detroit Center

DETROIT, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Johnson is relocating its Detroit office to the iconic Ally Detroit Center, 500 Woodward Avenue, effective June 1, 2023.

Miller Johnson (PRNewswire)

The newly renovated, client-focused design gives the firm the flexibility to add more talent, increase collaboration space to meet clients' needs, and continue to expand its services into southeastern Michigan.

"As we continue to grow by better serving our clients across the state of Michigan, Miller Johnson's increased investment in Detroit aligns perfectly with the firm's mission statement and values," said Rich Sorota, Chief Executive Officer of Miller Johnson. "Being proactive in how we provide meaningful solutions and peace of mind at a great value for our clients is at the core of how we run our business. Our new office improves our ability to collaborate with our clients, each other, and community."

"Continued expansion in Detroit is an important step in our firm's growth strategy that will allow us to strengthen our talent bench and better serve our clients," said Jeff Muth, Administrative Member of Miller Johnson's Detroit office. "The energy, belief and commitment that Detroiters bring to the city's development is consistent with how Miller Johnson engages with its clients and communities. We are extremely excited to continue that engagement in Detroit."

Miller Johnson is a full-service firm providing expertise in corporate M&A, employment and labor, real estate, commercial litigation, intellectual property, school law, immigration, and private client representation. The firm's highly regarded Medical Recovery practice offers litigation and counseling services to hospital systems and health care providers seeking to obtain patient insurance reimbursements.

"Miller Johnson brings together great people who are also outstanding lawyers. This results in a highly collaborative work environment that achieves excellent results for our clients. I couldn't be more excited to contribute to our growing presence in Detroit," said Emily Palacios, partner in Miller Johnson's real estate and litigation practices.

In August 2020, Miller Johnson's Detroit office became the firm's third Michigan location – joining Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Miller Johnson's full new Detroit address will be:

500 Woodward Ave., Suite 2800, Detroit, MI 48226

About Miller Johnson

Miller Johnson is a full-service firm providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals in corporate, employment and labor, litigation, employee benefits, and private client representation from its offices in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo. Since 1959, Miller Johnson has been Michigan-based and has served clients worldwide.

Contact:

Lance Hartman

616.831.1861

hartmanl@millerjohnson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miller Johnson