One GI® Partners with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater, Expanding Its Eastern US Presence and Strengthening GI Services in Coastal Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, the leading network of independent gastroenterology practices, announces its partnership with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater (GATGI), the renowned Chesapeake, Virginia, GI provider for over four decades.

Robbie Allen , One GI® CEO: "Our shared vision for advancing gastroenterology services makes this partnership an ideal fit."

Robbie Allen, CEO of One GI®, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater to One GI®. Their long-standing reputation for excellence, combined with our shared vision for advancing gastroenterology services, makes this partnership an ideal fit. Together, we will enhance the overall GI patient experience in the coastal Virginia region."

Alan Gamsey, MD, senior physician at GATGI, shares Mr. Allen's excitement stating that, "The integration of GATGI into the One GI® network brings numerous benefits to not only GI patients, but also to the broader medical community of Chesapeake with advanced resources and ancillary services."

About One GI:

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, One GI® is the premier network of independent gastroenterology practices dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality GI and related healthcare services. By fostering both innovation and collaboration, One GI® empowers physicians to focus on what they do best, delivering exceptional patient care.

For more information about One GI®, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater:

Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater (GATGI) is the leading gastroenterology provider in the greater Chesapeake, Virginia, region. Offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for digestive health, GATGI's compassionate, patient-centered care and clinical expertise are reflected in the numerous accolades for its physicians, including recognition in Becker's GI and Endoscopy News and Coastal Virginia Magazine's Top Docs.

For more information about Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater, please visit www.gatgi.com, follow us on Instagram, and visit One GI® on LinkedIn.

Michael Kroin, managing partner of Physician Growth Partners, served as advisor to Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater.

Lindsay Reed, partner at Goodwin, served as transaction counsel. James Hennessy, partner at Reed Smith, served as regulatory counsel.

