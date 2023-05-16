Atlas and Hicloud Join Forces to Lead the Way in Sustainable Digital Innovation with Revolutionary Underwater Data Centers

The UDC is the world's first of its kind for commercial use

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technology (Atlas), a leading Web3 infrastructure service provider, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Shenzhen Hicloud Data Center Technology (Hicloud), a high-tech company that specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and operation of underwater data centers. Together, the two companies will explore new solutions to reduce the energy consumption of data centers and push the boundaries of technological advancement. Through this partnership, Atlas has become the first commercial Web3 user of the Underwater Data Center (UDC) project.

Data centers are crucial components of a country's digital infrastructure, providing a competitive edge in the pursuit of data sovereignty. Atlas and Hicloud's UDC project is the world's first of its kind for commercial use which has shown significant advantages over regular inland data centers:

Higher level of data security

The sealed cabins are oxygen and dust free. They can provide constant temperatures, humidity, and pressure conditions for the servers inside, thereby guaranteeing physical data security. Test data proves that the server failure rate is 1/8 of inland data centers.

Clean and environmentally friendly

UDC converts ocean energy such as ocean waves, tides, and wind into marine computing power. Thus, it helps realize low-carbon, and potentially even zero-carbon development for the once high-energy-consuming data centers.

Faster project deployment

The ultra-short 90-day cabin deployment and construction of a UDC provide a modular way to scale up data center needs while keeping energy and operating costs reasonably low.

Low operational cost

Operating UDCs do not need to pay the cost of renting commercial land, hiring local employees, or taxes, which reduces operating costs.

Low network latency

With more than half of the world's population currently living within 193 kilometers of the coast, the primary reason for deploying data centers near coastal cities is to reduce the distance between UDCs and users and to lower network latency.

"At Atlas, we're committed to driving sustainable growth, and we believe that sustainable energy is key to our success," said Raymond Yuan, founder and Chairman of Atlas. "Partnering with Hicloud on the UDC project is an important step in supporting a more innovative and sustainable Web3 economy."

Mr. Shen Wanqiu, The Founder of Hicloud said, "Joining forces with Atlas Technology is a critical move for Hicloud. The UDC project will leverage our expertise in marine electronics. With the cooperation of Atlas, we hope to explore and develop new technologies to enhance the efficiency of data centers for the Web3 industry."

About ATLAS

Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas is a global blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service group that drives the evolution of Web3 - the next phase of the internet. The company offers a broad range of value-added services including distributed high-performance computing, node infrastructure, networking, hardware, API support, and storage for the Web3 ecosystem.

Atlas is committed to being a global leading next-generation Web3 infrastructure provider that advocates sustainable growth, green energy adoption, power usage efficiency and stability to drive Web3 evolution.

Atlas plans to globally expand its UDC business in Asia, North America, and Europe, focusing on service scenarios such as Blockchain infrastructure, high-performance computing, and AI computing.

About Shenzhen Hicloud Data Center Technology

Shenzhen Hicloud Data Center Technology Co., Ltd (Hicloud) is a high-tech start-up that specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and operation of underwater data centers. As the first underwater data center services provider in China, we excel at Undersea Data Center and IT services thanks to excellent industrial integration capabilities.

An Undersea Data Center (UDC) consists of a shore station, sea cables, as well as water-cooled subsea components including substations and data modules. Our system features excellent PUE (PUE <1.15), efficient modular construction (24 rakes per module), maintenance-free, and rapid deployment times (within 90 days). Deploying data centers undersea also increases equipment reliability while minimizing land footprint.

