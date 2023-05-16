Baidu Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"In the first quarter of 2023, Baidu Core delivered a solid performance, with year-on-year revenue growth accelerating from previous quarters, supporting operating margin improvement through operating leverage," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We believe the emergence of generative AI and large language model presents a transformative potential of AI in various industries, to help people and organizations to achieve more and to place a positive impact on society. In light of this trend, Baidu has introduced its ERNIE Bot in China, which we plan to steadily incorporate into all our businesses. This will empower our products and offerings, drawing in a larger user and customer base, while allowing us to establish a new ecosystem around the ERNIE Bot for the new era. It will also enable us to drive long-term, sustainable growth."

"Non-GAAP operating margin of Baidu Core expanded to 23% in the quarter, up from 17% in the same period last year and 21% in the previous quarter, driven by our ability to leverage our operations effectively," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Generative AI represents a new paradigm shift in the AI, and Baidu is poised to take advantage of this massive market opportunity. Baidu will continue to invest unwaveringly in this area in the coming quarters."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q1

Q4

Q1









ADS, unaudited) 2022

2022

2023



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 28,411

33,077

31,144 4,535

10 %

(6 %)





















Operating income 2,601

4,593

4,980 725

91 %

8 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 3,996

6,497

6,428 936

61 %

(1 %)





















Net (loss) income to Baidu (885)

4,953

5,825 848

-

18 % Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 3,879

5,371

5,727 834

48 %

7 %





















Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS (2.87)

13.59

15.92 2.32

-

17 % Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 11.22

15.25

16.10 2.34

43 %

6 %





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 5,499

8,231

8,145 1,186

48 %

(1 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 19 %

25 %

26 % 26 %











Baidu Core

Q1

Q4

Q1









(In millions, unaudited) 2022

2022

2023



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 21,378

25,654

22,998 3,349

8 %

(10 %)





















Operating income 2,524

3,782

4,091 596

62 %

8 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 3,686

5,491

5,363 781

45 %

(2 %)





















Net (loss) income to Baidu Core (963)

4,773

5,513 803

-

16 % Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 3,804

4,915

5,268 767

38 %

7 %





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 5,106

7,146

7,003 1,020

37 %

(2 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 24 %

28 %

30 % 30 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.8676 as of March 31, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu returned US$195 million to shareholders in Q1 2023.

May 12, 2023 , which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives ( Baidu released its annual ESG Report on, which details Baidu's latest ESG policies and sustainability initiatives ( https://esg.baidu.com/ESG/Baidu_2022_ESG_Report.pdf ).

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided around 660K rides in the first quarter of 2023, up 236% year over year and 18% quarter over quarter.

Apollo Go received Beijing's first permits to operate ride-hailing services with no driver or safety operator in the vehicles, on March 17, 2023 .

Other Growth Initiatives

Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments and smart speaker shipments in China for 2022, according to IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

In March, Baidu App's MAUs reached 657 million, up 4% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 49% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

iQIYI

iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 129 million, compared to 101 million for the first quarter of 2022 and 112 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 31.1 billion ($4.54 billion), increasing 10% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 23.0 billion ( $3.35 billion ), increasing 8% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 16.6 billion ( $2.42 billion ), up 6% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.4 billion ( $928 million ), up 11% year over year.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 8.3 billion ( $1.22 billion ), increasing 15% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 15.2 billion ($2.21 billion), decreasing 3% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in content costs, bandwidth costs and cost of goods sold, partially offset by the increase of traffic acquisition costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 5.6 billion ($814 million), increasing 20% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional marketing expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 5.4 billion ($790 million), decreasing 3% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel related expense.

Operating income was RMB 5.0 billion ($725 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.1 billion ($596 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 18%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 6.4 billion ($936 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.4 billion ($781 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB 2.6 billion ($378 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion from long-term investments. Total other loss, net was RMB 3.0 billion for the same period last year, which mainly included a fair value loss of RMB 3.0 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.2 billion ($174 million), increasing 205% year over year, primarily due to an increase in profit before tax.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.8 billion ($848 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 15.92 ($2.32). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.5 billion ($803 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 24%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.7 billion ($834 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 16.10 ($2.34). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.3 billion ($767 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 8.1 billion ($1.19 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 26%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 7.0 billion ($1.02 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 30%.

As of March 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 194.0 billion ($28.25 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 188.8 billion ($27.49 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 4.5 billion ($661 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 3.5 billion ($515 million).

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,





2022

2022

2023

2023





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:

















Online marketing services

16,929

19,571

17,972

2,617

Others

11,482

13,506

13,172

1,918

Total revenues

28,411

33,077

31,144

4,535





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues(1)

15,546

16,945

15,152

2,206

Selling, general and administrative(1)

4,656

5,881

5,589

814

Research and development(1)

5,608

5,658

5,423

790

Total costs and expenses

25,810

28,484

26,164

3,810

Operating income

2,601

4,593

4,980

725





















Other (loss) income:

















Interest income

1,454

1,647

1,915

279

Interest expense

(710)

(738)

(804)

(117)

Foreign exchange loss, net

(11)

(338)

(106)

(15)

Share of losses from equity method investments

(408)

(523)

(48)

(7)

Others, net

(3,286)

1,733

1,638

238

Total other (loss) income, net

(2,961)

1,781

2,595

378





















(Loss) income before income taxes

(360)

6,374

7,575

1,103

Income tax expense

391

1,254

1,193

174

Net (loss) income

(751)

5,120

6,382

929

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

134

167

557

81

Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu

(885)

4,953

5,825

848









































(Loss) earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):













-Basic

(2.87)

13.73

16.17

2.35

-Diluted

(2.87)

13.59

15.92

2.32

(Loss) earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:













-Basic

(0.36)

1.72

2.02

0.29

-Diluted

(0.36)

1.70

1.99

0.29

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):









-Basic

2,767

2,789

2,798

2,798

-Diluted

2,767

2,801

2,837

2,837





















(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

















Cost of revenues

82

158

98

14

Selling, general and administrative

377

450

463

68

Research and development

864

1,233

828

120

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,323

1,841

1,389

202



(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2023 as set

forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

53,156

23,638

3,442 Restricted cash

11,330

11,252

1,638 Short-term investments, net

120,839

159,127

23,171 Accounts receivable, net

11,733

10,798

1,572 Amounts due from related parties

5,432

5,211

759 Other current assets, net(1)

10,360

19,179

2,793 Total current assets

212,850

229,205

33,375













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

23,973

22,975

3,345 Licensed copyrights, net

6,841

6,701

976 Produced content, net

13,002

12,603

1,835 Intangible assets, net

1,254

1,183

172 Goodwill

22,477

22,589

3,289 Long-term investments, net

55,297

55,463

8,076 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

23,629

18,676

2,719 Amounts due from related parties

60

96

14 Deferred tax assets, net

2,129

2,091

304 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,365

10,183

1,483 Other non-current assets

19,096

19,214

2,798 Total non-current assets

178,123

171,774

25,011













Total assets

390,973

400,979

58,386













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

5,343

6,833

995 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

38,014

34,043

4,957 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

13,116

13,913

2,026 Deferred income

72

142

21 Long-term loans, current portion

-

1

- Convertible senior notes, current portion

8,305

8,265

1,203 Notes payable, current portion

6,904

6,865

1,000 Amounts due to related parties

5,067

5,211

759 Operating lease liabilities

2,809

2,797

407 Total current liabilities

79,630

78,070

11,368













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

159

116

17 Deferred revenue

331

375

55 Amounts due to related parties

99

94

14 Long-term loans

13,722

13,678

1,992 Notes payable

39,893

39,670

5,776 Convertible senior notes

9,568

11,668

1,699 Deferred tax liabilities

2,898

3,014

439 Operating lease liabilities

4,810

4,650

677 Other non-current liabilities

2,058

2,068

300 Total non-current liabilities

73,538

75,333

10,969













Total liabilities

153,168

153,403

22,337













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

8,393

8,709

1,268













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

223,478

230,095

33,504 Noncontrolling interests

5,934

8,772

1,277 Total equity

229,412

238,867

34,781













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

390,973

400,979

58,386

(1) This includes payment of US$1,198 million to the paying agent to meet the iQIYI's repurchase obligation of the 2.00%

Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The repurchase was completed in April 2023.

Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31, 2022 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2022 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues

21,378 7,277 (244)

28,411

25,654 7,593 (170)

33,077

22,998 8,349 (203)

31,144

3,349 1,216 (30)

4,535 YOY

























8 % 15 %



10 %











QOQ

























(10 %) 10 %



(6 %)





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues(1)

9,807 5,964 (225)

15,546

11,712 5,405 (172)

16,945

9,379 5,956 (183)

15,152

1,365 867 (26)

2,206 Selling, general and administrative(1)

3,913 745 (2)

4,656

4,969 939 (27)

5,881

4,533 1,106 (50)

5,589

660 161 (7)

814 Research and development(1)

5,134 474 -

5,608

5,191 467 -

5,658

4,995 428 -

5,423

728 62 -

790 Total costs and expenses

18,854 7,183 (227)

25,810

21,872 6,811 (199)

28,484

18,907 7,490 (233)

26,164

2,753 1,090 (33)

3,810 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























(4 %) (0 %)



(3 %)











Selling, general and administrative

























16 % 48 %



20 %











Research and development

























(3 %) (10 %)



(3 %)











Cost and expenses

























0 % 4 %



1 %





























































Operating income (loss)

2,524 94 (17)

2,601

3,782 782 29

4,593

4,091 859 30

4,980

596 126 3

725 YOY

























62 % 814 %



91 %











QOQ

























8 % 10 %



8 %











Operating margin

12 % 1 %



9 %

15 % 10 %



14 %

18 % 10 %



16 %





























































Add: total other (loss) income, net

(3,058) 97 -

(2,961)

2,271 (490) -

1,781

2,803 (208) -

2,595

408 (30) -

378 Less: income tax expense (benefit)

374 17 -

391

1,265 (11) -

1,254

1,168 25 -

1,193

170 4 -

174 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

55 5 74 (3) 134

15 (1) 153 (3) 167

213 8 336 (3) 557

31 1 49 (3) 81 Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu

(963) 169 (91)

(885)

4,773 304 (124)

4,953

5,513 618 (306)

5,825

803 91 (46)

848 YOY

























- 266 %



-











QOQ

























16 % 103 %



18 %











Net margin

(5 %) 2 %



(3 %)

19 % 4 %



15 %

24 % 7 %



19 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

3,686 327



3,996

5,491 977



6,497

5,363 1,035



6,428

781 152



936 YOY

























45 % 217 %



61 %











QOQ

























(2 %) 6 %



(1 %)











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

17 % 4 %



14 %

21 % 13 %



20 %

23 % 12 %



21 %





























































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

3,804 162



3,879

4,915 856



5,371

5,268 940



5,727

767 138



834 YOY

























38 % 480 %



48 %











QOQ

























7 % 10 %



7 %











Net margin (non-GAAP)

18 % 2 %



14 %

19 % 11 %



16 %

23 % 11 %



18 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

5,106 410



5,499

7,146 1,056



8,231

7,003 1,112



8,145

1,020 163



1,186 YOY

























37 % 171 %



48 %











QOQ

























(2 %) 5 %



(1 %)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

24 % 6 %



19 %

28 % 14 %



25 %

30 % 13 %



26 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:















































Cost of revenues

45 37



82

122 36



158

65 33



98

9 5



14 Selling, general and administrative

257 120



377

355 95



450

377 86



463

55 13



68 Research and development

804 60



864

1,177 56



1,233

778 50



828

113 7



120 Total share-based compensation

1,106 217



1,323

1,654 187



1,841

1,220 169



1,389

177 25



202

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests



Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions,unaudited)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2022 (RMB)

December 31, 2022 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,039 (1,167) 1,872

6,999 854 7,853

4,838 1,002 5,840

704 146 850 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,884) (67) (2,951)

(5,902) 579 (5,323)

(32,816) 167 (32,649)

(4,778) 24 (4,754) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(644) 2,046 1,402

(5,124) 2,862 (2,262)

1,055 (3,357) (2,302)

154 (489) (335) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

(183) (4) (187)

(1,420) (9) (1,429)

(96) (9) (105)

(14) (1) (15) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(672) 808 136

(5,447) 4,286 (1,161)

(27,019) (2,197) (29,216)

(3,934) (320) (4,254) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

44,596 3,075 47,671

62,821 3,576 66,397

57,374 7,862 65,236

8,354 1,145 9,499 At end of period

43,924 3,883 47,807

57,374 7,862 65,236

30,355 5,665 36,020

4,420 825 5,245

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

3,039 (1,167) 1,872

6,999 854 7,853

4,838 1,002 5,840

704 146 850 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,928) (51) (1,979)

(1,920) (9) (1,929)

(1,295) - (1,295)

(189) - (189) Free cash flow

1,111 (1,218) (107)

5,079 845 5,924

3,543 1,002 4,545

515 146 661

Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2022 (RMB)

December 31, 2022 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (RMB)

March 31, 2023 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income

2,524 94 2,601

3,782 782 4,593

4,091 859 4,980

596 126 725 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,106 217 1,323

1,654 187 1,841

1,220 169 1,389

177 25 202 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

56 16 72

55 8 63

52 7 59

8 1 9 Operating income (non-GAAP)

3,686 327 3,996

5,491 977 6,497

5,363 1,035 6,428

781 152 936

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,420 83 1,503

1,655 79 1,734

1,640 77 1,717

239 11 250 Adjusted EBITDA

5,106 410 5,499

7,146 1,056 8,231

7,003 1,112 8,145

1,020 163 1,186

































Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu

(963) 169 (885)

4,773 304 4,953

5,513 618 5,825

803 91 848 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,101 217 1,210

1,654 187 1,748

1,220 169 1,297

177 25 189 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

50 16 59

50 8 55

49 7 53

7 1 8 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

- (430) (216)

(484) 62 (453)

(217) - (217)

(32) - (32) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

598 183 690

318 271 453

31 119 85

5 17 12 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

3,037 (1) 3,037

(1,662) 8 (1,658)

(1,312) 10 (1,307)

(191) 1 (190) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

456 11 462

377 18 386

(122) 18 (114)

(17) 3 (16) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(475) (3) (478)

(111) (2) (113)

106 (1) 105

15 - 15 Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

3,804 162 3,879

4,915 856 5,371

5,268 940 5,727

767 138 834

































Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS





(2.87)





13.59





15.92





2.32 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.31





0.46





0.46





0.07 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to (loss) earnings per ADS





13.78





1.20





(0.28)





(0.05) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





11.22





15.25





16.10





2.34

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

